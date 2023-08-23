Former Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says She Doesn’t Think Biden Will Debate in 2024 - The Messenger
Politics.
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Former Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says She Doesn’t Think Biden Will Debate in 2024

The former White House adviser defended her ex-boss against critics calling him a 'coward' for skipping Wednesday's primary event

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
Kellyanne Conway, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicts President Joe Biden will skip general election debates in 2024.

In a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, Conway discussed Trump's announcement that he's skipping Republican Primary debates, including the first on Wednesday evening, and she predicted Biden will also pull a no-show with whatever candidate becomes the GOP's 2024 nominee.

"They won’t let him out there. They hardly let him out there at all. We don’t see much of him," Conway said to host Laura Ingraham.

Conway added she doesn't think Vice President Kamala Harris will hold herself to attending debates either.

Kellyanne Conway, a White House Senior Advisor to former U.S. President Donald Trump, attends FOX News Channel's "Democracy 2022: Election Night" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 08, 2022 in New York City.
Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"Maybe that also means Kamala doesn’t have to debate, which they would want to avoid also because she battles the teleprompter everyday and the teleprompter wins. She doesn’t put in the work," she said. "I can’t imagine her debating another human being on policy and substance and her record, but that would be terrible. I believe debates are part of the democratic process. We the people deserve to see the voters debate each other free of charge."

In a separate Fox News appearance on Tuesday, Conway defended her former boss' decision to skip the Republican debates.

"Anybody who is calling him a coward for not showing up doesn't understand he's running as a frontrunner," she said.

