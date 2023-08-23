Former Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says She Doesn’t Think Biden Will Debate in 2024

Kellyanne Conway, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, predicts President Joe Biden will skip general election debates in 2024.

In a Tuesday appearance on Fox News, Conway discussed Trump's announcement that he's skipping Republican Primary debates, including the first on Wednesday evening, and she predicted Biden will also pull a no-show with whatever candidate becomes the GOP's 2024 nominee.

"They won’t let him out there. They hardly let him out there at all. We don’t see much of him," Conway said to host Laura Ingraham.

Conway added she doesn't think Vice President Kamala Harris will hold herself to attending debates either.

Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

"Maybe that also means Kamala doesn’t have to debate, which they would want to avoid also because she battles the teleprompter everyday and the teleprompter wins. She doesn’t put in the work," she said. "I can’t imagine her debating another human being on policy and substance and her record, but that would be terrible. I believe debates are part of the democratic process. We the people deserve to see the voters debate each other free of charge."

In a separate Fox News appearance on Tuesday, Conway defended her former boss' decision to skip the Republican debates.

"Anybody who is calling him a coward for not showing up doesn't understand he's running as a frontrunner," she said.