Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During Holocaust

Former Trump national security adviser General Michael Flynn this month used a speech to suggest that Jews didn't fight back when asked to board trains during the Holocaust, saying suggested there weren’t “many guards” at Nazi-run concentration camps.

In his remarks at the Protect Our Children Preserve Our Future rally at Grace Christian Church in Michigan, Flynn recalled visiting a train station in Poland that had been used to transport Jewish victims.

He told the audience:

“Any mother who would be told, 'Give me your child. Give me your child. Your baby. And we're going to separate you. We're not just going to put you in a club coach car, right, where there’s buffet service. We’re going to stuff you like a sardine into a train.’

“And early on, they really didn't know. They thought that they were being taken out of warzones to be taken care of. Didn't take long before the word got out, because people started to escape. Some great stories about it. And they started to realize, 'hey they're actually taking you there and they're doing some really sick things.’

“But I'm thinking to myself, cause I asked. I asked the guy, the very, very astute historian that was walking myself and a couple others through them. I'm asking him, 'so tell me, what were the rules for the guards?' Because there wasn't many guards. But there were thousands, thousands of people. Maybe they're members of your congregation. Maybe it's you. That just said, 'Okay, here's my child,' and get on the train.”

Flynn was an adviser to former President Donald Trump, whom Trump pardoned after he pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI regarding conversations with a Russian diplomat.

Flynn has been criticized by Jewish groups in the past for calling for "one religion" in the United States and retweeting an anti-semitic message in 2016 blaming Jews for hacking the Republican National Committee’s emails.

Flynn stated at the time that he had shared the tweet in error.

Flynn’s latest comments echo previous remarks he’d made, in which he compared Republicans to Jews being marched to their deaths by Nazis, saying.

“Jesus, how could somebody stand there and just allow these people to do that to them? And then knowing what they knew, how could they get on that train? I would have rather attacked that machine gun nest," Flynn said at the time. "Knowing what I know today, I would never get on that train. … I give you that as a metaphor, because we're all on this train right now, or we're about to get on it, because we're doing nothing.”

Historians are critical of suggestions Jews did not fight back enough, with the Auschwitz Museum sharing a statement in response to Flynn's comments in which it was pointed out that "Acts of resistance did occur" and "Calling their actions 'willing' ignores the psychological manipulation and fear they endured."

"Favorable conditions for Jewish resistance were almost non-existent due to the overwhelming force and brutality of the German occupation. The sheer power, combined with deception and fear, made effective resistance extremely challenging," the statement said.