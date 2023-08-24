Former Trump Adviser Blasts GOP Debate Field: ‘A Complete Trainwreck’

David Urban, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday characterized the first Republican primary debate as a "trainwreck" while appearing on CNN shortly after the event.

“Tonight proves that you don’t need Donald Trump to be in a debate to have a sh--tshow there," Urban said. "It was a complete trainwreck."

Urban criticized Fox News debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for not controlling the crowd or candidates, who often interrupted and spoke over one another. The crowd was also heard loudly cheering or booing candidates for long periods of time.

"They don’t want to hear people argue," Urban said. "They want to hear policies. They want to hear ideas."

Urban said he thinks biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had the strongest performance at the debate. Though he spent the debate fielding attacks from several other candidates, Ramaswamy received the second-most speaking time among candidates.