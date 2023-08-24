Former Trump Adviser Blasts GOP Debate Field: ‘A Complete Trainwreck’

David Urban, a former adviser to former President Donald Trump, on Wednesday characterized the first Republican primary debate as a "trainwreck" while appearing on CNN shortly after the event.
“Tonight proves that you don’t need Donald Trump to be in a debate to have a sh--tshow there," Urban said. "It was a complete trainwreck."
Urban criticized Fox News debate moderators Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum for not controlling the crowd or candidates, who often interrupted and spoke over one another. The crowd was also heard loudly cheering or booing candidates for long periods of time.
"They don’t want to hear people argue," Urban said. "They want to hear policies. They want to hear ideas."
Urban said he thinks biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy had the strongest performance at the debate. Though he spent the debate fielding attacks from several other candidates, Ramaswamy received the second-most speaking time among candidates.
- Christie: Trump Skipping Debate Shows ‘Complete Lack of Respect for Republican Voters’
- Trump Campaign Says They Expect ‘Obsession’ With Former President at GOP Debate
- Former Trump Adviser Kellyanne Conway Says She Doesn’t Think Biden Will Debate in 2024
- GOP Georgia Gov. Kemp Blasts Trump for Skipping Debate
- Former Trump Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Calls Him Skipping Debate ‘Huge Political Miscalculation’
- Trump Is Considering Skipping the August GOP Debate for His Own Competing Event
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Namrata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics
- DeSantis Campaign Rejects Trump Claim he Will Drop White House Bid, Run for Senate: ‘Fake News’Politics
- Conservative National Review Calls for Asa Hutchinson to Drop White House Bid: ‘Pointless Exercise’Politics
- Freedom Caucus Member Proposes Blocking Federal Funds for Trump ProsecutionsPolitics
- Mayorkas Rejects Criticism From NY Over Migrant Crisis, Makes Operational Recommendations: ReportPolitics
- Arkansas Legislative Council Authorizes Study to Simplify Concealed-Carry LawsPolitics
- North Dakota Gov. Burgum Says He Would Not Be Trump Vice PresidentPolitics
- Conservative Anti-Trump Group Launches Campaign Hitting Him Over Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- Michael Cohen Says He Was ‘Appalled’ by Trump Getting ‘Royal Treatment’ in GeorgiaPolitics