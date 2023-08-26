Former Teacher Accused of Stalking Trump’s Teenage Son

A former teacher accused of threatening to shoot former President Donald Trump and his son Barron allegedly stalked Barron Trump at his Florida high school, according to a report.

Police and court records obtained by the Chicago Tribune show that Tracy Marie Fiorenza traveled to the Palm Beach County, Florida school in March 7 and started asking about Barron Trump.

Prosecutors revealed this information during a detention hearing for Fiorenza at the Dirksen U.S. Courthouse in Chicago Monday.

The Tribune reported that a school security guard called 911 to report Fiorenza's presence at the school, calling her a "known stalker of a high-profile student," according to police records. He also told the police Fiorenza had a record of making harassing calls to the school.

Records show that Palm Beach County sheriffs subsequently arrived at the school and issued Fiorenza a warning.

Two months after the incident at the school, Fiorenza emailed the headmaster that she would "shoot both Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face."

Fiorenza was ordered to remain in custody in Chicago as she awaits a transfer to the Southern District of Florida.