Former Senator Claims He Told Biden He’d ‘Kick the S–t’ Out of Him for Getting Handsy with Wife
Scott Brown recalls a 2010 incident and says the then-vice president did not act appropriately
Scott Brown, a former Massachusetts senator, revealed he once had to tell Joe Biden he'd beat him up over the treatment of his wife.
Appearing on the Burn Barrel podcast, the Republican recalled an incident at a 2010 swearing in ceremony where he felt then-Vice President Joe Biden was getting too handsy with his wife, Gail Huff Brown, who was a TV broadcast journalist.
"I told him I’d kick the s--t out — I told him to stop," the former senator said.
Brown served in Donald Trump's administration as ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa.
Brown called his confrontation with Biden "old news" and said he "called" out Biden and "that's it."
"Yes, he didn’t act the way I thought he should, and we called him on it and that's it," he said.
The president has been accused of being too handsy with women in the past. He released a video in 2019, acknowledging he's made some "uncomfortable" in the past.
"The boundaries of protecting personal space have been reset. I get it. I get it. I hear what they’re saying and I understand it," he said at the time.
The Messenger reached out to the White House on Sunday, but did not immediately hear back.
