Former Pence Aide Backs Trump, Calls Former VP ‘Unworthy of the Presidency’

An ex-top adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence on Monday said that his old boss is “unworthy of the presidency,” backing former President Donald Trump in his bid to return to the White House.

Keith Kellogg, the former national security adviser to Pence, said he believes his former boss is interested in “political maneuvering” and “maintaining his image” in a post on Truth Social.

“Where President Trump is bold and unafraid to challenge the status quo, Pence has often chosen the passive route, avoiding confrontation,” Kellogg wrote. “This lack of assertiveness, combined with an overreliance on failed political consultants like Marc Short, has demonstrated a laisse-faire [sic] leadership style unworthy of the presidency.”

Tensions between Pence and Trump have increased following news last week of Trump’s third indictment. The former president took to social media over the weekend to accuse Pence of “joining the dark side,” while Pence has spoken out about the pressure Trump placed on him to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Trump was indicted last week on charges related to his efforts to hold onto power following the 2020 election. Following a legal battle between special counsel Jack Smith and Trump’s attorneys over a proposed protective order, a hearing on the matter will be held later this week.