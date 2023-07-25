Former NYPD Detective Announces Bid for George Santos’ Seat - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Former NYPD Detective Announces Bid for George Santos’ Seat

Republican Mike Sapraicone says his campaign is about 'honest public service'

Published |Updated
Sophie Tatum
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 11: U.S. Rep. George Santos (R-NY) arrives at the U.S. Capitol for a vote on May 11, 2023 in Washington, DC. Federal prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York have charged Santos in a 13-count indictment that includes seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, one count of theft of public funds, and two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives. The Republican congressman, who represents communities on Long Island and in Queens, has lied about his professional accomplishments, his education and his family’s history, statements which surfaced after he was elected last year. He has admitted to embellishing his resume but denies any criminal wrongdoing. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)Alex Wong/Getty Images

A new candidate looking to replace disgraced Republican Rep. George Santos appeared on the New York political scene this week. 

Republican Mike Sapraicone, a former New York Police Department detective, announced his bid for New York’s third congressional district on Tuesday — entering a crowded field of contenders hoping to unseat the freshman congressman who was charged with multiple counts of fraud in May.

“My campaign for Congress is about honest public service and hard work because my neighbors in Queens and Long Island deserve nothing less,” Sapraicone said in a statement. 

“I spent two decades in the NYPD serving and protecting our community before building a global security company from the ground up,” he added. “I’m running for Congress to return integrity and a respected voice to the office, and to focus on issues like public safety, border security, and fiscal responsibility to get our country back on the right track.”

Read More

The seat is one of four that Republicans flipped in New York last year. But Democrats, who are looking to take control of the House of Representatives during next year’s election, see a path to the majority through the state of New York — and that includes winning back Santos’ seat. 

Santos announced his plans to run for reelection in April, and pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment in May. 

“ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York,” Santos posted to social media in April. 

Sapraicone took a shot at Santos on Good Day NY, telling the anchors: “Since he was elected in November ‘22, we haven't even seen or heard of him — at least as a representative for us.” 

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.