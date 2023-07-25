Former NYPD Detective Announces Bid for George Santos’ Seat

A new candidate looking to replace disgraced Republican Rep. George Santos appeared on the New York political scene this week.
Republican Mike Sapraicone, a former New York Police Department detective, announced his bid for New York’s third congressional district on Tuesday — entering a crowded field of contenders hoping to unseat the freshman congressman who was charged with multiple counts of fraud in May.
“My campaign for Congress is about honest public service and hard work because my neighbors in Queens and Long Island deserve nothing less,” Sapraicone said in a statement.
“I spent two decades in the NYPD serving and protecting our community before building a global security company from the ground up,” he added. “I’m running for Congress to return integrity and a respected voice to the office, and to focus on issues like public safety, border security, and fiscal responsibility to get our country back on the right track.”
The seat is one of four that Republicans flipped in New York last year. But Democrats, who are looking to take control of the House of Representatives during next year’s election, see a path to the majority through the state of New York — and that includes winning back Santos’ seat.
Santos announced his plans to run for reelection in April, and pleaded not guilty to a 13-count federal indictment in May.
“ANNOUNCEMENT: I am proudly announcing my bid for re-election for #NY03. This is about TAKING BACK our country and restoring greatness back to New York,” Santos posted to social media in April.
Sapraicone took a shot at Santos on Good Day NY, telling the anchors: “Since he was elected in November ‘22, we haven't even seen or heard of him — at least as a representative for us.”
