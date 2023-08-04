Former National Security Advisor John Bolton: Second Trump Term Would ‘Almost Certainly’ Lead to NATO Withdrawal

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton on Thursday said that if Donald Trump was elected to serve a second term as president, he would "almost certainly" pull the United States out of NATO.

"In a second Trump term, we’d almost certainly withdraw from NATO," Bolton said during an interview on NewsNation.

Bolton, who served under the former president, said that Trump's approach to national security is "erratic."

"Donald Trump doesn’t really have a philosophy, as we understand it in political terms," Bolton said.

Since leaving his post in 2019, Bolton has become a staunch critic of Trump. During his NewsNation interview, Bolton bashed Trump's deal with the Taliban in which he put a timeline on U.S. troops leaving Afghanistan as a "disastrous mistake" and his dealings with Iran were lacking.

"He doesn’t think in policy directions when he makes decisions, certainly in the national security space," he said. "It’s all connected with how things benefit Donald Trump."

Bolton added: "Those who make these claims about what Trump did in his first term don’t really understand how we got to the places we did. Because many of the things they now give Trump credit for, he wanted to go in the opposite direction."