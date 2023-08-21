Former Maryland Gov Hogan Says No Labels Will Likely Launch 2024 Bid if Trump, Biden Win Nominations

In an interview on CNN, former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, R, said the political party No Labels may launch a 2024 presidential bid if President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are the Democratic and Republican presidential nominees.

"We have to wait and see how this campaign plays out," Hogan said. "If Trump and Biden are the nominees, it is very likely that No Labels will get access to the ballot and will offer and alternative."

Hogan, who was a centrist GOP governor in Maryland, serves as the national co-chairman of No Labels, a political party founded in 2009 that defines itself as a group for those who feel "politically homeless" and are "tired of the extremes on the left and the right."

“It’s an overwhelming majority of people who are completely fed up with politics,” Hogan said. “They think Washington is broken and so even though this normally is not something that we consider and talk about seriously, because it hasn’t happened in the past, this is something that could happen."

Hogan said he does not think a third-party candidate would pull votes from Biden and benefit Trump, who leads the race for the Republican nomination in polling.