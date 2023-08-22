Former Mar-a-Lago Worker ‘Retracted’ False Testimony After Flipping on Trump and Ditching MAGA-Affiliated Lawyer, Jack Smith Says

A former Mar-a-Lago employee "retracted" false testimony about an alleged plot to delete security camera footage after terminating an attorney tied to former President Donald Trump, the special counsel's office alleged on Tuesday.

Former Mar-a-Lago IT director Yuscil Taveras, identified in court papers only as Trump Employee 4, is now expected to testify against Trump and his co-defendants.

"The Government anticipates calling Trump Employee 4 as a trial witness and expects that he will testify to conduct alleged in the superseding indictment regarding efforts to delete security camera footage," Special Counsel Jack Smith's assistant David Harbach wrote in an 11-page legal brief.

Taveras used to be represented by attorney Stanley Woodward, the lawyer for Trump's personal valet and accused co-conspirator Walt Nauta. Prosecutors have called for a hearing to determine whether that represents a conflict of interest.

Trump: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images; Smith: Alex Wong/ Getty Images; Mar-a-lago: Joe Raedle/ Getty Images

Woodward also represents two other former Trump employees, and his law firm received more than $201,000 to date this year from Save America, which is the former president’s primary fundraising vehicle.

The defense opposes a public hearing on this matter and has called to prevent Taveras from testifying entirely.

If U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon were to grant that request, prosecutors say, it would be an "unprecedented" error.

"Courts have rejected exclusion of evidence as a remedy to avoid a conflict of interest, concluding that evidence that is 'relevant to the Government’s case' should not 'be excluded to accommodate a defendant’s choice of counsel,'" prosecutors wrote.

According to the superseding indictment, Nauta urged Mar-a-Lago maintenance worker Carlos De Oliveira to find out from Taveras how long the servers stored surveillance camera footage. De Oliveira allegedly informed Taveras that "the boss" wanted the footage deleted in a private conversation.

Prosecutors say that Taveras initially denied having any such conversations in sworn statements that he repudiated after he terminated his relationship with Woodward.

"Immediately after receiving new counsel, Trump Employee 4 retracted his prior false testimony and provided information that implicated Nauta, De Oliveira, and Trump in efforts to delete security camera footage," the government's brief alleges.

Taveras has not waived the confidentiality of his attorney-client communications with his old counsel.

"Trump Employee 4 will very likely face cross-examination about his prior inconsistent statements in his grand jury testimony, which occurred while Mr. Woodward represented him, and which he disavowed immediately after obtaining new counsel," the brief states.

Prosecutors say that Woodward has represented at least seven people authorities have questioned in connection with Trump's classified documents case — and that at least three of those relationship may represent a conflict of interest.

Cannon has not yet decided whether to hold a public hearing before ruling on the matter.