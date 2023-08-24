Former LA Dodgers Owner Bankrolls Ad Blitz to Spotlight Dangers of ‘Broken Internet’ (Exclusive)

A Democratic billionaire's nonprofit organization has launched a two-month-long national television ad campaign featuring weekly buys worth seven figures, according to records obtained by The Messenger.

A former MLB franchise owner and current French football club owner, Frank McCourt formed Project Liberty Action Network, a 501(c)(4) organization, to mitigate what he views as the dangers of social media, artificial intelligence and other technology on children, communities and democracy.

PLAN’s newest ad began running Wednesday morning, hours ahead of the first Republican presidential primary debate of the 2024 cycle.

The group aims to shine a spotlight on the harm that social media, in particular, can have on children, hoping to elevate the issue into the discourse of the ongoing presidential campaign and spark a movement among stakeholders to find solutions.

The 30-second spot begins with images of women and children as a narrator intones, “We, the first generation of moms to lose our kids to social media, are sick of waiting.” It then cycles through mothers holding enlarged images of their late children as the narrator invokes the Kids Online Safety Act, bipartisan legislation that sets requirements to protect minors from harms online.

The ad is being broadcast nationally across Fox News, NBC, CBS, CNN and MSNBC. The organization has spent upwards of $1 million each week to air the spots. The broader ad campaign began in mid-July and is expected to run through the week of Sept. 11, though it’s likely to be extended beyond then.

McCourt, a Democratic political donor and internet crusader who formerly owned the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dodger Stadium, is executive chairman of McCourt Global, a private family company that, according to its website, does work across real estate, sports and media, technology, capital investment and social impact. He also founded Project Liberty, an international nonprofit, and PLAN, its 501(c)(4).

In a statement to The Messenger, a PLAN spokesperson said McCourt has spent the last several years working on “building a digital infrastructure that empowers people and optimizes for the public good” and started PLAN to bring together a mix of tech reform advocates, mental health experts and parents “to rebuild and fix the foundation of our broken internet.”

“Big tech harms children’s mental health, spreads lies and disinformation, damages our democracy, invades our privacy, and allows AI to replace jobs,” the spokesperson added. “This is not just an effort to fundamentally change technology — it’s about the wellbeing of children, families, and communities.”