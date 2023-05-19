A Warning For Congress About Earmarks From Someone Who Went to Prison For Them: ‘Be Very, Very, Very Careful’

Former six-term Ohio Rep. Bob Ney rose from rank-and-file lawmaker to become the so-called “Mayor of Capitol Hill” — respected for the power he wielded over Congressional business as chairman of the powerful Committee on House Administration.

But Ney is more often known for his downfall, brought about partially due to Congressional earmarks.

In October 2006, Ney pleaded guilty to federal conspiracy and false statements charges in connection with the scandal surrounding lobbyist Jack Abramoff. As part of his plea deal, Ney admitted that he inserted amendments into the landmark Help America Vote Act that aided Abramoff’s clients, including Native American tribes. Ney was sentenced to 30 months in federal prison, of which he served 17 months.

Now a radio host and political commentator, Ney acknowledged earmarks can be dangerous but still insisted they serve a legitimate purpose in allowing elected representatives to make decisions about funding priorities in their communities.

Then- Rep. Bob Ney (R-Ohio) during a February 2006 hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

“They kind of served a good function,” Ney told The Messenger. “I do think that elected people who are sent to Washington D.C. for the most part know the pulse of their districts.”

Ney said that the amendments that helped send him to prison were not actually made part of the legislation passed by Congress and signed into law by then-President George W. Bush. He even dedicated a chapter in his memoir to the episode, titled “The Case of the Non-Amendment.”

“I'm the only guy in Congress that went to prison for telling somebody I would consider an amendment that was never laid out of the table, never laid before the conference committee and never entered,” he said.

D.C. influence trading

Over time, Ney has seen his name become synonymous with the pitfalls of the earmarking process, through which individual members of Congress sponsor provisions benefiting specific projects in their districts.

The downfalls of Ney and former Rep. Randy "Duke" Cunningham – who served eight years in prison after pleading guilty in 2005 to charges stemming from an unconnected earmark scandal – are widely blamed for Congress’ decision in 2011 to eliminate earmarks. Cunningham, R-Calif., was granted a conditional pardon by then-President Donald Trump on his final day in office on Jan. 20, 2021.

Some federal lawmakers alluded to the Ney and Cunningham scandals when they spoke out in opposition to the return of earmarks in 2021. “Though earmarks were eliminated 10 years ago after a series of waste, corruption, and abuse scandals — some ending in jail sentences — the pull of swamp politics has again brought earmarks back to Washington,” Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., wrote in a 2021 op-ed.

In the years since leaving Congress, Ney said he has seen earmarks act as a conduit for some of Washington’s worst power and influence-trading tendencies.

“I'm not excusing myself from anything that I went through with Jack Abramoff and corruption and things,” he said. “But some of the earmarks they point out I see in the articles — they're pretty horrendous.”

Ney was the only member of Congress to face criminal charges in connection with the Abramoff scandal. Three of Ney’s former aides and two political aides to former House Majority Leader Tom DeLay, R-Texas, Tony Rudy and Michael Scanlon, also pleaded guilty to corruption charges in connection with the scandal.

Abramoff pleaded guilty to mail fraud, conspiracy to bribe public officials, and tax evasion, and served four years of a six year sentence. After his release from prison, Abramoff has returned to working as a registered lobbyist.

“Unfortunately, since I am still dealing with an outstanding legal matter, I have made a decision not to do any interviews or make any statements on any issue,” Abramoff wrote in response to an email inquiry from The Messenger.

Former lobbyist Jack Abramoff speaks during a February 2012 event at Public Citizen in Washington, DC. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Democrats resurrected earmarks in 2021. At the time, they instituted reforms including a ban on earmarks for private corporations, and a requirement that lawmakers certify in writing that they have no personal financial interest in the projects they are sponsoring.

Familiar problems return

Despite those new safeguards, an investigation by The Messenger found the new earmark effort bears signs of the same problems, which helped prompted the moratorium more than a decade ago.

At least four lawmakers since 2021 have sponsored projects benefiting organizations that employ their spouses.

Some of America's wealthiest communities have received millions of taxpayer dollars including millions for streetlights in Stamford, Conn., and a museum renovation in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Senate's top appropriations officials, Sens. Patrick Leahy and Richard Shelby, sent nearly $900 million to their home states the year before they retired — including $13 million for an airport runway in an Alabama town of 2,400 people, and $2.3 million to benefit a nonprofit named after Leahy.

The allure of earmarks has proved irresistible to even those who once said they opposed them on principle. Five Republican House members who signed a 2021 pledge vowing not to request earmarks pulled an about-face this year, filing earmark requests totaling $175 million.

Current House Appropriations Committee Chairwoman Kay Granger, R-Texas, instituted additional reforms this year including a ban on funding for monuments and memorials.

Now that Republicans have taken power in the House, Ney said the GOP should keep the earmarks system in place.

But they would be wise, he said, to use their power over the earmarking process with caution.

“I think there's legitimate reasons [for Congressional earmarks],” Ney said. “I think the Republicans also better be very, very, very careful. You don't want the Abramoff situation, like me.”

Monday: Part I — Lawmakers Sent Millions In Earmarks To Their Spouses’ Employers Despite Reforms

Tuesday: Part II — Five Republican Signers of ‘No Earmarks Pledge’ Are Requesting More Than $175 Million in Earmarks

Wednesday: Part III — New Congressional Earmarks Effort Revives Old Questions About Federal Spending

Thursday: Part IV — How Two Top Senate Appropriators Used Earmarks to Send Nearly $900 Million Home Before Retiring