Former GOP Aides to Current Leaders: Forget Impeachment, Focus on People-Oriented Policies

Veteran senior GOP congressional aides who worked across the aisle in recent years have some advice for current Republican leaders: Drop the politically tinged probes of the Biden family and, instead, try legislating.

The former investigative oversight aides told The Messenger that rather than caving to mounting pressure from conservative hardliners demanding to impeach President Joe Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and his lieutenants should focus on issues that affect everyday Americans.

They suggest such low-hanging fruit as rooting out wasteful spending in the defense budget, stemming America's deadly fentanyl crisis, holding the government accountable for personal data breaches, and promoting economic growth.

“Those are great messaging tools. But also things that I would hope actually resonate with some voters,” said Maura Gillespie, a former House GOP leadership aide who founded the consulting firm Bluestack Strategies.

The calls to rejigger how GOP investigators busy themselves once the 118th Congress returns in September comes as ultra conservatives are clamoring to hang Hunter Biden’s global business dealings around his father's neck before the 2024 election.

Rather than devote another eight months to investigating the Biden family, Gillespie and others say GOP investigators could fill their days tackling priorities that actually mean something to middle America.

Their recommendations largely mesh with what moderate House Republicans — specifically the 18 vulnerable House lawmakers representing districts that Joe Biden carried in 2020 — are rooting for Congress to accomplish this session.

New York Republican Anthony D’Esposito, who represents a district Joe Biden won by double digits, told Spectrum News that leaning into public safety and economic fixes remained at the top of his to-do list.

“Until I get presented with something different, that's my focus,” D’Esposito said when asked for his take on the swirling House investigations.

Before departing for August recess, fellow Biden district Rep. Mike Garcia filmed a week-in-review update with the sun-splashed U.S. Capitol dome over his shoulder.

During the five-minute recap the Golden State Republican weighed in on parochial issues like improving weather forecasting, combating wildfires, and streamlining the passport renewal process for any fellow Southern Californians eyeing vacation plans. He didn’t utter a word about hauling Joe Biden before Congress, jailing Hunter Biden, or poring over financial records of other Biden family members.

And while some of his Trump-aligned colleagues have been spitballing impeachment timetables or trolling the other Republicans running for president during the summer break, Garcia wrote online that cutting taxes was on his mind right now.

Their reservations about the impeachment-or-bust mentality promoted by MAGA-backing House Freedom Caucus members may be the final roadblocks to barreling into a legal pile-up with the Biden White House.

House Oversight Committee member Nancy Mace, who often needles House GOP leaders on issues like abortion and raising the debt limit but usually falls in line for must-pass floor votes, has been all-in on raking Joe Biden over the coals.

“Don’t trust us. But trust the evidence that will, I believe, come forward,” the South Carolina Republican recently told a Fox News host, stressing that “I don’t want this to be seen as a tit for tat.”

Unfinished Business

A Messenger analysis of the first eight months-worth of House investigations shows that the Judiciary and Oversight panels have held nearly 100 hearings so far, most of which have on pegging Joe Biden to Hunter Biden’s financial arrangements, blaming Biden administration officials for immigration at the southern border, and chiding law enforcement agencies and social media companies for allegedly infringing on conservatives’ rights.

Speaker McCarthy warned this week that if the White House doesn't provide requested documents, Republicans will move forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Biden when Congress returns after Labor Day.

But Gillespie said if they really want to reach for the stars, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle should keep demanding answers about Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena — one of the rare instances of bipartisanship in the current session that captured the imagination of UFO enthusiasts the world over.

“The sheer number of reports, whistleblowers, and stories of unidentified anomalous phenomena raise real questions and warrant investigation and oversight," House Oversight Subcommittee Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said during the high-profile proceedings.

Kris Kolesnik, a former congressional investigator and senior aide to Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, marveled that lawmakers seemed to take in stride a recent downgrade of the U.S.’s official credit rating prompted by federal budget standoffs.

While he applauded House Republicans for hearing out the IRS agents who testified about Hunter Biden’s taxes — ”At least they have two credible witnesses,” he said of that specific instance — Kolesnik held out little hope that GOP leaders would seriously investigate any of what he characterized as the long-term damage former President Donald Trump caused within the U.S. Secret Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and Department of Justice while allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election results.

Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., (right) speaks with Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, as the U.S. House of Representatives continues voting for a new speaker at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 4, 2023. Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images

“Anybody who thinks that Trump did not weaponize the government, on his own behalf, hasn't been paying attention,” Kolesnik told The Messenger in an interview.

Tim Stretton, director of congressional oversight at the non-partisan Project on Government Oversight, proposed setting partisanship aside and focusing on the public good.

Stretton urged House investigators to set their sights on improving railway safety — citing the toxic train wreck in East Palestine, Ohio, as a tragedy that’s “ripe for oversight” — dissecting recent bank failures, assessing Covid relief efforts, and tracking the $1.3 trillion allotted for Biden’s signature infrastructure bundle.

“How are agencies implementing that? Is the executive branch distributing those funds in an efficient and equitable manner?” Stretton wondered about the historic 2022 law.

If nothing else, Stretton pleaded with lawmakers to cut out the culture wars stuff — characterizing a recent Judiciary hearing on “gender-affirming care” as patently offensive.

“I think that particular hearing was honestly dangerous to trans teenagers and children and their families,” Stretton told The Messenger, adding that “it really is a disgraceful use of Congress' oversight powers.”

Calls for comity, however, can’t compete with the furor over Trump’s highest profile arraignment yet — the embattled former president is already fundraising off his historic mug shot — among rank-and-file Republicans.

Following Trump’s booking Thursday night in Atlanta, freshman Rep. Mike Collins called for the ouster of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for indicting Trump and vowed to disrupt the federal government to the best of his ability. The Georgia Republican, who did not receive Trump's endorsement in 2022, called on his state's new Prosecuting Attorneys Qualifications Commission to "remove" Willis from office when it meets in October.

“Until then, rest assured, I will keep fighting to impeach Joe Biden, Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray for their political weaponization of the federal justice system and cut as much funding from the corrupt DOJ as possible," Collins said in a statement issued Thursday.