Former Georgia State Representative Confirms Testimony Before Fulton County Grand Jury 

Bee Nguyen released a statement shortly after leaving the courthouse elaborating on why she agreed to testify but did not reveal what she said

Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
New charges were unsealed against the former president on Monday night. Megan Varner/Getty Images

Former Georgia state Rep. Bee Nguyen, D, on Monday confirmed that she has testified before the grand jury investigating former President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the state’s election results. 

Nguyen, a Democrat, released a statement, obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, shortly after leaving court, elaborating on why she agreed to testify but did not reveal what she said. 

Not naming him directly, Nguyen took aim at Trump, writing, “no individual is above the law.” 

“We all have a duty to preserve our democracy. We owe this duty to the great individuals that fought and sacrificed to create and pass down this democracy to us, and we owe this duty to future generations that cannot pick up the mantle yet.”

Read More

Nguyen and former state Sen. Jen Jordan, D, were among the witnesses Monday who testified as District Attorney Fani Willis prepares possible charges against Trump and his allies. 

Nguyen was one of several Democrats in state legislative hearings in December 2020 who pushed back against claims of fraud.

