Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: Trump Communications ‘Erratic’ and ‘Unmoored From the Truth’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: Trump Communications ‘Erratic’ and ‘Unmoored From the Truth’

Trump could soon face another indictment, this one in Georgia

Published |Updated
Alec Dent
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The former president was indicted last week on charges related to his attempts to remain in power following the 2020 election.Jeff Swensen/Getty Images

The Republican former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan called former President Trump's recent public statements "erratic" and "unmoored from truth" during an interview on Monday.

“Well, I think everything’s on the table for that team, right? Everything. He’s very unpredictable,” Duncan said to Wolf Blitzer on CNN. “We’ve seen this play out, even the communications that we’ve seen in the last 48 to 72 hours that he has put out on social media just seem erratic and unmoored from truth.”

During his last term as lieutenant governor, Duncan was critical of Trump and others who attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He is one of the figures who has been subpoenaed by the Fulton County grand jury investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.

Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on four felony charges related to his actions after the 2020 election. He was arraigned in Washington, D.C., last Thursday.

Read More

Since then, Trump has made repeated public criticisms of the prosecution and potential witnesses, like former Vice President Mike Pence. On Friday, Trump posted on social media: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”

Trump could face another indictment in Georgia.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.