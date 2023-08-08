Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: Trump Communications ‘Erratic’ and ‘Unmoored From the Truth’

The Republican former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan called former President Trump's recent public statements "erratic" and "unmoored from truth" during an interview on Monday.
“Well, I think everything’s on the table for that team, right? Everything. He’s very unpredictable,” Duncan said to Wolf Blitzer on CNN. “We’ve seen this play out, even the communications that we’ve seen in the last 48 to 72 hours that he has put out on social media just seem erratic and unmoored from truth.”
During his last term as lieutenant governor, Duncan was critical of Trump and others who attempted to overturn the 2020 presidential election. He is one of the figures who has been subpoenaed by the Fulton County grand jury investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election results in Georgia.
Trump was indicted by a federal grand jury last week on four felony charges related to his actions after the 2020 election. He was arraigned in Washington, D.C., last Thursday.
Since then, Trump has made repeated public criticisms of the prosecution and potential witnesses, like former Vice President Mike Pence. On Friday, Trump posted on social media: “IF YOU GO AFTER ME, I’M COMING AFTER YOU!”
Trump could face another indictment in Georgia.
