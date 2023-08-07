Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand Jury  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand Jury 

Duncan was among the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict Trump’s false claims regarding fraud in the 2020 election

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Megan Varner/Getty Images

Georgia’s former Republican Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan received a subpoena Monday to testify before a Fulton County grand jury this month. 

CNN was the first to report the news on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Now a CNN commentator, Duncan was among the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict former President Donald Trump’s false claims regarding fraud in the 2020 election. 

Duncan’s resistance to Trump made him a target to others in his party, with state GOP delegates passing a resolution criticizing him for “conduct detrimental to the party” and asked him to apologize, citing his repeated denial of the fraud claims. 

Read More

Duncan ultimately chose not to run for re-election in 2022.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.