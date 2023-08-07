Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand Jury 

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
Georgia’s former Republican Lieutenant Gov. Geoff Duncan received a subpoena Monday to testify before a Fulton County grand jury this month.
CNN was the first to report the news on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Now a CNN commentator, Duncan was among the most prominent Republicans to openly contradict former President Donald Trump’s false claims regarding fraud in the 2020 election.
Duncan’s resistance to Trump made him a target to others in his party, with state GOP delegates passing a resolution criticizing him for “conduct detrimental to the party” and asked him to apologize, citing his repeated denial of the fraud claims.
Duncan ultimately chose not to run for re-election in 2022.
