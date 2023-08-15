Former GA Lt Gov Geoff Duncan After Grand Jury Testimony: ‘Trump Was the Worst Candidate Ever, in the History of Our Party’
Duncan has repeatedly denied the former president's claims of voter fraud in the state of Georgia
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Monday said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe of former President Donald Trump marked "an important moment" for the Republican party after giving testimony to a Georgia grand jury that later indicted Trump and 18 others in a wide-ranging case centering on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.
“As Republicans we need to take our medicine and realize the election wasn’t rigged, Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever, in the history of our party," Duncan said. "Now we are going to have to pivot from there.”
Once an ally of the former president, Duncan has become a vocal critic of Trump following the 2020 election and has repeatedly denied the former president's claims of voter fraud in the state of Georgia. Trump ridiculed the former lieutenant governor on social media ahead of his testimony to the grand jury.
New charges against Trump were unsealed Monday night accusing the president and 18 other co-defendants of participating in a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan Receives Subpoena for Fulton County Grand Jury
- Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan: Trump Communications ‘Erratic’ and ‘Unmoored From the Truth’
- Trump Slams Former Georgia Lt Gov. Duncan Ahead of Possible Grand Jury Testimony: ‘A Loser’
- Georgia DA Will Report Trump Investigation Findings to Grand Jury Tuesday: Report
- New Grand Jury Convened in Trump Classified Documents Investigation
- Georgia Grand Jury to Decide Trump Charges Being Selected Tuesday
