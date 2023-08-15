Former GA Lt Gov Geoff Duncan After Grand Jury Testimony: ‘Trump Was the Worst Candidate Ever, in the History of Our Party’ - The Messenger
Politics.
Former GA Lt Gov Geoff Duncan After Grand Jury Testimony: ‘Trump Was the Worst Candidate Ever, in the History of Our Party’

Duncan has repeatedly denied the former president's claims of voter fraud in the state of Georgia

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan on Monday said Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis' probe of former President Donald Trump marked "an important moment" for the Republican party after giving testimony to a Georgia grand jury that later indicted Trump and 18 others in a wide-ranging case centering on efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

“As Republicans we need to take our medicine and realize the election wasn’t rigged, Donald Trump was the worst candidate ever, in the history of our party," Duncan said. "Now we are going to have to pivot from there.”

Once an ally of the former president, Duncan has become a vocal critic of Trump following the 2020 election and has repeatedly denied the former president's claims of voter fraud in the state of Georgia. Trump ridiculed the former lieutenant governor on social media ahead of his testimony to the grand jury.

An exterior view of the Superior Court building of Fulton County
New charges were unsealed against the former president on Monday night.Megan Varner/Getty Images

New charges against Trump were unsealed Monday night accusing the president and 18 other co-defendants of participating in a “criminal organization” and a vast racketeering enterprise that attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election in the state of Georgia.

