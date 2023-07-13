Former Fox Executives Say They Regret Helping Build ‘Disinformation Machine’ - The Messenger
Politics
Former Fox Executives Say They Regret Helping Build ‘Disinformation Machine’

The trio argue they laid the foundation for the network, accusing it of turning into 'false news'

Zachary Leeman
The Fox News logo. Photo by Andy Kropa/Getty Images

Three former executives at Fox tis week said that they regret helping Rupert Murdoch build the high-rated network into what they called a "disinformation machine."

Preston Padden, Ken Solomon, and Bill Reyner worked for Fox Broadcasting Company in the 1990s, at a time when Fox News was not "on the horizon."

Kolomon was a lobbyist for Fox, Solomon was executive vice president of network distribution, and Reyner was lead outside counsel.

The three men said in a blog post that they "wish to express their deep disappointment for helping to give birth to Fox Broadcasting Company and Fox Television that came to include Fox News Channel."

Fox News was officially launched in 1996, and the three executives said that it has become a "disinformation machine."

"We genuinely believed that the creation of a fourth competitive force in broadcast television was in the public interest. We never envisioned, and would not knowingly have enabled, the disinformation machine that, in our opinion, Fox has become," they wrote.

The three were not directly involved in the actual creation of Fox News, but argued they were instrumental in laying the foundation by navigating FCC regulations and more.

"Many other veterans of the historic effort in the 1990’s to break the strangle hold of the Big 3 Networks and to build a fourth competitive force in American television share our resentment that the reputation of the Fox brand we helped to build has been ruined by false news," they wrote.

The trio accused Fox News of promoting former President Donald Trump's "Big Lie" that he won the 2020 presidential election and tied the network to the January 6 Capitol riot.

The blog post claims Padden directly heard Murdoch say he did not believe the 2020 presidential election was fraudulent.

