Former Fox Contributor Steven Crowder Blasts Network: They ‘Are Not Your Friend’ 

Steven Crowder went after former employer Fox News for their decision to fire popular host Tucker Carlson.
Crowder told his viewers on his show "Louder With Crowder," it was clear, "Fox News is not your friend, okay?" adding that "they're really only interested in separating you from your dollar.” He said the network really shouldn't be considered conservative anymore.
The former Fox News contributor also blasted the network over an alleged employee handbook obtained by Daily Signal that states employees must be referred to as their preferred pronouns and can use the bathroom they feel fits their gender.
In a statement to The Messenger, a Fox News spokesperson said the network is "compliant with all Human Rights laws mandated by the cities and states in which we operate, including New York and California."
Crowder also played a clip of Carlson biographer Chadwick Moore alleging Carlson’s Fox departure was potentially tied to an unaired final monologue where Carlson discussed the January 6 Capitol riots.
Those comments, said Moore, may have pushed the network to settle with Dominion Voting Systems - the company that sued Fox for defamation following the 2020 elections.
Crowder applauded Carlson’s January 6 coverage, including a “fact check” report on the congressional hearings that followed.
