Former Federal Judge: ‘There is No Republican Party’

Conservative and former federal judge J. Michael Luttig on Wednesday said that there is "no Republican Party" anymore and "American democracy is in grave peril."

"American democracy simply cannot function without two equally healthy and equally strong political parties. So today, in my view, there is no Republican Party to counter the Democratic Party in the country," Luttig, who was appointed by George W. Bush to the Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit, told Poppy Harlow on "CNN This Morning."

Luttig is a vocal critic of former President Donald Trump who previously advised Pence on how to handle certifying the 2020 presidential election results as Trump repeatedly called for him not to do so.

He was also a witness in the investigation by the congressional January 6 subcommittee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot and Trump's fraudulent claims.

In his testimony, Luttig called Trump a pressing danger to the country. Asked on Wednesday if he still believes that, the Republican claimed the former president is more of a threat today.

"More so today than he was last summer when I testified before the Congress," he said.

J. Michael Luttig testifies before the House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol in the Cannon House Office Building in Washington D.C. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

He added Trump's election fraud claims have "corrupted American democracy."

"For the two-and-a-half years since Jan. 6, these false claims have corrupted American democracy. They’ve corrupted American elections and they’ve corrupted the perception of the American people in America herself," he said.

On Trump's latest indictment charging him with multiple counts of criminal conspiracy related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election, Luttig argued the "evidence is overwhelming" that the former president knew he lost the election despite his public claims and challenges.

"The standard will be, could a reasonable person have believed otherwise in the face of the overwhelming evidence to the contrary," he said.