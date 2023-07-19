Former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos Blasts Biden for Latest Student Loan Plan

Former Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos is taking on President Joe Biden's student debt relief plan.

In a Tuesday interview on the podcast Cats & Cosby, the Donald Trump administration official called Biden's plan, which was shot down by the Supreme Court last month, a "blatant vote buy."

"What President Biden is trying to do is just a blatant vote buy. The Supreme Court has ruled it’s illegal. He can’t just with a [stroke] of the pen wipe away over half a trillion dollars in student loan debt," she said.

The president said in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision that he will find alternative paths to canceling a portion of student debt.

Biden's plan would have wiped out up to $20,000 of student debt for individuals.

DeVos called it "patently illegal" and "unfair" to those who have actually paid off their student loans.

"It’s just transferring it to all those who didn’t take out student loans or those who faithfully made payments," she said. "It’s patently unfair. It’s patently illegal."