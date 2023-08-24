Former DOJ Official Charged With Trump Can Try to Contest State Jurisdiction at a Hearing, Judge Rules
The judge set a Sept. 18 hearing for Jeffrey Clark to argue that his criminal case belongs in federal court
Former President Donald Trump's Justice Department loyalist Jeff Clark can try to dispute a state court's jurisdiction at an evidentiary hearing, a federal judge ruled on Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones made clear that this does not mean Clark's position necessarily will prevail.
He scheduled an evidentiary hearing for Sept. 18 on the matter.
In a 10-page order, Jones found that Clark's court filings "do not clearly indicate that summary remand of this matter is required," meaning the transfer of the case back to state court.
"No opinion is being made at this time about whether removal will be permitted or if any of Clark’s federal defenses are meritorious," he added.
Trump's former chief of staff Mark Meadows has an evidentiary hearing set for Monday.
For former federal prosecutor Mitchell Epner, the judge's relative slow-walking of Clark's hearing.
"At the very end, he makes it clear that in the interim [...] proceedings may continue in the Superior Court of Fulton County, Gerogia," noted Epner, a partner at Rottenberg Lipman Rich PC.
Clark tried to avert that outcome, previously losing an attempt for the judge to block his arrest in Georgia and trying, unsuccessfully, to impose a deadline on the judge to hand him a victory early in the week.
Epner said that the ruling in Clark's favor had a low bar, requiring him to allege that he was a federal officer. He found the scheduling decision, and the permission for state proceedings to continue, far more significant.
"The court has now said, you get nothing, and you will like it," Epner added.
Correction: An early version of this story misstated the nature of the denial of summary remand, which preserved Clark's ability to argue that the case belongs in federal court.
