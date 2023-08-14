Former Democratic Florida Rep Al Lawson Could Run Again After New Congressional Map Agreement - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | New Footage Shows Cops Plotting to Make Up Charges Against Driver Who Flipped Them Off

Former Democratic Florida Rep Al Lawson Could Run Again After New Congressional Map Agreement

The district was redrawn by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' office last year

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., on Saturday said that he would consider running for his old House seat if it is reinstated back to similar district lines after an agreement was reached on the Florida Congressional map last week, according to a report from Politico.

An agreement between groups challenging a new Florida Congressional map that was drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year narrows the scope of a lawsuit surrounding the redistricting to focus solely on the seat that was held by Lawson. That would end the challenge to other seats that were redrawn.

There is still a federal case on the state's map.

Pictured above, Florida Governor and 2024 Republican Presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis speaks at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines, Iowa, on July 28, 2023. Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said on Friday that AP Psychology can be taught in its “entirety.&quot;
Several groups sued the state after DeSantis signed the new maps into law.Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

DeSantis had previously said that Lawson's district was an illegal racial gerrymander.

Lawson told Politico that he hears from former constituents all the time who say their new representation ignores their needs.

“It’s almost like they have no representation there,” Lawson said.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.