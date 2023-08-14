Former Democratic Florida Rep Al Lawson Could Run Again After New Congressional Map Agreement

Former Rep. Al Lawson, D-Fla., on Saturday said that he would consider running for his old House seat if it is reinstated back to similar district lines after an agreement was reached on the Florida Congressional map last week, according to a report from Politico.

An agreement between groups challenging a new Florida Congressional map that was drawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis last year narrows the scope of a lawsuit surrounding the redistricting to focus solely on the seat that was held by Lawson. That would end the challenge to other seats that were redrawn.

There is still a federal case on the state's map.

Several groups sued the state after DeSantis signed the new maps into law. Photo by SERGIO FLORES/AFP via Getty Images

DeSantis had previously said that Lawson's district was an illegal racial gerrymander.

Lawson told Politico that he hears from former constituents all the time who say their new representation ignores their needs.

“It’s almost like they have no representation there,” Lawson said.