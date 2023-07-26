Former Congressman Says Special Counsel’s Team Hasn’t Reached Out After Claiming Trump Asked Him to Help Overturn 2020 Election - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Former Congressman Says Special Counsel’s Team Hasn’t Reached Out After Claiming Trump Asked Him to Help Overturn 2020 Election

Mo Brooks first made the claim after Trump withdrew his endorsement for a U.S. Senate seat

Published |Updated
Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Former Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said he is “mildly surprised” Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team has not reached out to him after he claimed former President Donald Trump asked him to overturn the 2020 election. 

Brooks told NBC News he would meet with Smith’s team if they requested it. 

“Yeah, if they asked me to, I’d explain what I know about it. Whether it’s relevant or material, I’m not sure,” Brooks said. “I was shocked [Trump] was so blatant about it — illegal conduct.”

Former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) welcomes candidate for U.S. Senate and U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL) to the stage during a &quot;Save America&quot; rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama
Former President Donald Trump welcomes then-Rep. Mo Brooks to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama.Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Read More

Brooks said Trump urged him to help “rescind” the election and “violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law” as late as September 2021. He made his first accusation against the former president in March 2022, after Trump dropped his endorsement of Brooks’ U.S. Senate bid in Alabama. 

Brooks was formally a Trump ally who spoke at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. 2021.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.