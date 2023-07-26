Former Congressman Says Special Counsel’s Team Hasn’t Reached Out After Claiming Trump Asked Him to Help Overturn 2020 Election

Former Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said he is “mildly surprised” Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team has not reached out to him after he claimed former President Donald Trump asked him to overturn the 2020 election.

Brooks told NBC News he would meet with Smith’s team if they requested it.

“Yeah, if they asked me to, I’d explain what I know about it. Whether it’s relevant or material, I’m not sure,” Brooks said. “I was shocked [Trump] was so blatant about it — illegal conduct.”

Former President Donald Trump welcomes then-Rep. Mo Brooks to the stage during a "Save America" rally at York Family Farms on August 21, 2021 in Cullman, Alabama. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Brooks said Trump urged him to help “rescind” the election and “violate the U.S. Constitution and federal law” as late as September 2021. He made his first accusation against the former president in March 2022, after Trump dropped his endorsement of Brooks’ U.S. Senate bid in Alabama.

Brooks was formally a Trump ally who spoke at the "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6. 2021.