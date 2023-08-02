Former Chief of Staff Steve Bannon: Trump, RFK Jr. Ticket Would Get ‘60% or Higher’ of Vote - The Messenger
Politics.
Former Chief of Staff Steve Bannon: Trump, RFK Jr. Ticket Would Get ‘60% or Higher’ of Vote

He also said he believes the former president alone could get '55% or more of the country'

Mariana Labbate
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 25: Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, leaves after a court appearance at NYS Supreme Court on May 25, 2023 in New York City. Bannon was charged last year with money laundering, conspiracy, and attempting to defraud for his role in the ‘We Build the Wall’ scheme. The state charges are based on the same federal charges for which Bannon was pardoned by former President Donald Trump. He and others have been alleged to have defrauded contributors to a private $25 million fundraising effort to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Former White House chief of staff Steve Bannon on Sunday said that a ballot featuring his former boss, former President Donald Trump, and Robert F Kennedy Jr. as the vice-presidential candidated would get "60%" of the vote "or higher in the country."

While speaking on an episode of Bannon's War Room, Trump's former chief strategist said that "the firestorm of the lawfare will start next spring" for Trump, but that once he gets through it, the GOP lead could get "55% or more of the country."

He then moved on to his pitch for the 2024 ticket — having RFK Jr. as vice president. Bannon recognized it was "technically" far from happening "because of the structure of the Democratic and Republican parties and ballot access and all that.”

“You could get 60 percent or higher than the country," he concluded. "You win a massive landslide.”

Trump was indicted for the third time on Tuesday over his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, charged with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.

