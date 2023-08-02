Former Chief of Staff Steve Bannon: Trump, RFK Jr. Ticket Would Get ‘60% or Higher’ of Vote

Former White House chief of staff Steve Bannon on Sunday said that a ballot featuring his former boss, former President Donald Trump, and Robert F Kennedy Jr. as the vice-presidential candidated would get "60%" of the vote "or higher in the country."

While speaking on an episode of Bannon's War Room, Trump's former chief strategist said that "the firestorm of the lawfare will start next spring" for Trump, but that once he gets through it, the GOP lead could get "55% or more of the country."

He then moved on to his pitch for the 2024 ticket — having RFK Jr. as vice president. Bannon recognized it was "technically" far from happening "because of the structure of the Democratic and Republican parties and ballot access and all that.”

“You could get 60 percent or higher than the country," he concluded. "You win a massive landslide.”

Trump was indicted for the third time on Tuesday over his alleged role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack at the U.S. Capitol, charged with conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding and conspiracy against rights.