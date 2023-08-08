Former ‘Biden For President’ Digital Director Joins Biden Reelection Campaign as Deputy Manager

Former digital director for President Joe Biden's first presidential campaign, Rob Flaherty, is joining the president's reelection campaign as a deputy manager.

Flaherty, 31, will reportedly oversee the campaign's digital, organizing, and paid media terms for the 2024 Biden-Harris ticket.

After he left his position at the White House in June 2023, it was rumored that he would be tapped for a senior role in Biden's 2024 campaign.

Previously, Flaherty served the "Biden For President" campaign as their digital director before he went on to running the White House's largest digital team as the director of the White House office of digital strategy.

He headed social media campaigns to boost the president's image using celebrities like the cast of the popular Apple TV+ show, "Ted Lasso," singer Olivia Rodrigo, and the Jonas Brothers.

Flaherty also worked on the Democratic presidential campaigns for both Hillary Clinton and Beto O'Rourke. He landed a job as the director digital media for the Democratic National Committee right after gradating from Ithaca College.