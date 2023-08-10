Former Biden Admin Official Joins CNN as Commentator - The Messenger
Former Biden Admin Official Joins CNN as Commentator

Jamal Simmons joins the network after serving as Deputy Assistant to the president and vice president

Published |Updated
Zachary Leeman
A view of the CNN Building May 1, 1996 in Atlanta, GAEric Sander/Liaison/Getty Images

CNN is welcoming Jamal Simmons, a former member of Joe Biden's administration, as an on air commentator.

Simmons most recently served as communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, a role he left in January after approximately a year. He will be based in New York City, according to CNN's Thursday press release.

Before his time in the White House, Simmons worked as a political contributor for outlets like CBS News, NPR, and The Hill TV.

The most notable Biden administration official to move from the White House to the media has been former press secretary Jen Psaki, who left her position last year and now hosts MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki.

