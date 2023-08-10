Former Biden Admin Official Joins CNN as Commentator

TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
CNN is welcoming Jamal Simmons, a former member of Joe Biden's administration, as an on air commentator.
Simmons most recently served as communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris, a role he left in January after approximately a year. He will be based in New York City, according to CNN's Thursday press release.
Before his time in the White House, Simmons worked as a political contributor for outlets like CBS News, NPR, and The Hill TV.
The most notable Biden administration official to move from the White House to the media has been former press secretary Jen Psaki, who left her position last year and now hosts MSNBC's Inside with Jen Psaki.
Read More
- Former White House Aide Kate Bedingfield Joining CNN
- ‘Oh, What a Hero!’: Sparks Fly During CNN Panel on Biden Acknowledging 7th Grandchild
- Republicans Reframe 2024 as a Race Versus Harris – Not Biden
- Kamala Harris’ Next Assignment: Taking the Lead on Abortion
- Kamala Harris Speeches to Major Latino and Black Groups Preview Campaign Role
- The Campaign to Turn Kamala Harris’ Fortunes Around
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Politics.
- Why the US Military Wants You To Rethink the Idea of ‘Cyber War’Tech
- Iowa Voters Praise DeSantis’s Retail Politicking Despite His Campaign’s Summer StrugglesPolitics
- Man Who Sent Bomb Threat to Arizona Secretary of State Pleads GuiltyPolitics
- Democrats Fear Ongoing Hunter Biden Saga Could ‘Muddy the Waters’ in 2024Politics
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- House Democrats Call on DOJ to Investigate Clarence ThomasPolitics
- Missouri Secretary of State Would Explore Legislation Similar to Ohio’s Issue 1Politics
- Republican Presidential Candidate Calls for Lagging Candidates to Drop Out: ReportPolitics
- Sen. Ron Johnson Alleges Pandemic Was ‘Pre-Planned by an Elite Group’ to Take Away FreedomsPolitics
- China Accuses Chinese National of Spying for CIAPolitics
- 2024 Republican Candidates Aren’t Impressed by Hunter Biden Special Counsel AnnouncementPolitics
- Read the Court’s Rules for Trump on What He Can and Cannot Say About His Jan. 6 Criminal CasePolitics