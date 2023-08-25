Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Trump Crowds: ‘A Lot of Hatred Out There’ - The Messenger
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Trump Crowds: ‘A Lot of Hatred Out There’

Protesters were chanting Fani Willis' name at Bottoms

Mariana Labbate
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 13: White House Public Engagement Advisor Keisha Lance Bottoms speaks a press briefing at the White House on January 13, 2023 in Washington, DC. Bottoms spoke on the President’s upcoming visit to the Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia for a Martin Luther King Jr. service. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms on Thursday said that she thought there was "a lot of hatred out there" in the crowds of supporters of former President Donald Trump that came to the city to support him on the day he surrendered on charges related to the aftermath of the 2020 election.

She also said that the crowds had mistaken her for District Attorney Fani Willis.

“They thought that I was Fani Willis. Imagine that," Bottoms said during an appearance on CNN. "A lot of hatred and really bad energy out here, but you know, this is — when you sign up for public service — you don’t get to pick and choose your good days and your bad days.”

Willis indicted Trump earlier in August over his attempts to overturn the 2020 elections. He visited the Fulton County Courthouse on Thursday to surrender for his arrest and get his first mug shot in the legal cases against him.

