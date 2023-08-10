Former Arizona Gov Candidate Kari Lake Applauds Joe Rogan Over Election Fraud Claims

Kari Lake praised podcaster Joe Rogan as "brave" after he said there was "real fraud" in her gubernatorial race in Arizona last year.
Lake has shared video Joe Rogan and Patrick Bet-David discussing her election and election fraud in general multiple times since it first aired last week.
"This is the power of Independent Media. The Pravda Press has done everything possible to bury the truth about what happened on Election Day in Maricopa County," Lake tweeted on Wednesday. "But one brave man with a podcast just told our story to an audience of 11 million people."
She has previously shared video of Rogan and declared, "people are waking up."
In the episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, Rogan accused critics of trying to "dismiss" Lake's election fraud claims.
"The Kari Lake stuff in Arizona that they’re trying to dismiss," Rogan said. "It doesn’t look like that’s invalid. It looks like there’s real fraud there. It looks like there’s some real shenanigans there. At the very least, there was voting machines that weren’t working properly. And it seems very suspicious that a lot of them were in Republican areas."
Rogan argued he wasn't sure how widespread election fraud is, but he's convinced it happens.
"There are a lot of shenanigans," he said. "And I think there are coordinated efforts to make sure that certain people get elected. I don’t know how far they go, but I know it’s not zero."
An Arizona judge shot down Lake's last election challenge in May. Lake continues to claim she defeated Katie Hobbs in their election.
