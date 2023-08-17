Florida Teachers, Students March to Protest Black History Standards

Students, teachers, and activists marched through Miami on Wednesday to protest Florida's Black history curriculum.
Florida's new standard has come under fire, especially the teaching that some slaves "developed skills" during their enslavement that benefitted them later.
Vice President Kamala Harris is among the curriculum's critics, while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R, has defended the language.
"This is another white supremacist tactic that we’re seeing again and again over and over in different places, this time in education," one marching protester, from a group of about 50, told Local 10.
The march, organized by the group Miami Center for Racial Justice, began at Booker T. Washington High School on Wednesday afternoon and concluded at the Miami-Dade school board headquarters.
Tennessee state Rep. Justin Pearson, D, who was expelled and reinstated to his legislative body after a protest this year, was among the marchers.
"The true history is that Black people have always fought to make America what it ought to be, and it has always resisted what it could be," the lawmaker said at the event. "We’ve always fought for the America that we know is possible. That is not here yet."
