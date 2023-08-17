Florida Student Group May Have to Remove ‘Black’ From Its Name

The "Black Male Achievers," a student organization at the Tallahassee Community College, could be required to find a new name now that Florida's Senate Bill 266 is in effect.
One of the members of the organization, Tyler Soto, told the local station WUSF that they would "have to change the name of our organization or they’re going to defund it because it has 'Black' in front of it."
The legislation was approved in May and took effect on July 1. It prohibits Florida educational institutions to spend federal and state funds on organizations that "advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, or promote or engage in political or social activism."
On the same month, Florida also passed what's being called the "Stop WOKE Act," which restricts classroom discussions of race, gender, and sexuality, and the state's new curriculum, which adds to its African American studies the notion that slaves benefitted from slavery.
