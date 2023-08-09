Florida Schools Dropping AP Psychology After Warning from State Officials

Eight of the 11 largest school districts in Florida plan to drop the College Board’s AP Psychology course this year, the Washington Post reported Wednesday.
The news comes after the Florida Department of Education effectively banned AP Psychology in schools across the state due to the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity within the course’s curriculum. The course is offered by the College Board, the organization in charge of running AP programs.
The ban is a result of GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education legislation, which bars instruction relating to sexuality and gender. The College Board said it would not change its curriculum in June.
Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. later sent a letter to school superintendents asking them to continue teaching AP Psychology “in its entirety.” However, Diaz confused instructors by adding that the course should be taught in a way that is both “age and developmentally appropriate.”
The controversy over AP Psychology comes after the College Board’s new AP African American Studies course was banned in the state of Florida for violating state law by including teaching about Black Lives Matter, Black feminism, and reparations.
