Florida Schools Dropping AP Psychology After Warning from State Officials - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone:’ Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

Florida Schools Dropping AP Psychology After Warning from State Officials

The news comes after the Florida Department of Education effectively banned AP Psychology at schools across the state

Published |Updated
Eva Surovell
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The ban is a result of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ Parental Rights in Education legislation, which bars instruction relating to sexuality and gender.Getty Images

Eight of the 11 largest school districts in Florida plan to drop the College Board’s AP Psychology course this year, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. 

The news comes after the Florida Department of Education effectively banned AP Psychology in schools across the state due to the inclusion of sexual orientation and gender identity within the course’s curriculum. The course is offered by the College Board, the organization in charge of running AP programs. 

The ban is a result of GOP presidential candidate and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education legislation, which bars instruction relating to sexuality and gender. The College Board said it would not change its curriculum in June. 

Florida Department of Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. later sent a letter to school superintendents asking them to continue teaching AP Psychology “in its entirety.” However, Diaz confused instructors by adding that the course should be taught in a way that is both “age and developmentally appropriate.” 

Read More

The controversy over AP Psychology comes after the College Board’s new AP African American Studies course was banned in the state of Florida for violating state law by including teaching about Black Lives Matter, Black feminism, and reparations.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.