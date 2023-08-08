Florida School Board Reverses Decision to Take Children’s Book About Male Penguin Couple Off the Shelves

A central school district in Florida has reversed the ban on a book featuring two male penguins raising a baby penguin after it was pulled from the shelves of school libraries as part of a larger ban on books with LGBTQ material in the Sunshine State, the Miami Herald reported.

"And Tango Makes Three", a popular children's picture book is based on the real life story of two male penguins, Roy and Silo, at the Central Park Zoo who raised a penguin chick, Tango, together. The book, published in 2005, is one of many books that was recently banned in Florida's Lake County school district under the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, known formally as the "Parental Rights in Education Act."

In June, the co-authors of the book, Peter Parnell and Justin Richardson, filed a lawsuit claiming the ban violated the First Amendment.

"Our hearts go out to the kids in Lake County who have two dads or have two moms or were adopted or are themselves becoming aware that they're gay or lesbian. This kind of an act by a school, it can be devastating to a child in that condition," Richardson, who is also a psychiatrist, told "As It Happens" host Nil Köksal while speaking on the ban of his book.

Education officials and The School Board of Lake County submitted a request to a federal judge last week asking them to toss the lawsuit because it challenged the law that prohibits discussions of gender and sexual orientation in Florida classrooms.

They labeled the lawsuit as "moot" because the law prohibits classroom instruction of the content, but does not cover school libraries, according to a memo from the Florida Department of Education. Age restrictions on "And Tango Makes Three" have been lifted, as a result.

"The Court lacks jurisdiction both because this case is moot and because plaintiffs never had standing in the first place," Florida education officials said in their motion to dismiss the lawsuit.

The officials requested that U.S. District Judge Brian Davis in Ocala, Florida refrain from pursuing anything further on the case until he rules whether or not to dismiss it entirely.

Because the law did not include school libraries, the book will be allowed back in schools, but not for teaching purposes. The book has faced scrutiny since its publication and is among 100 other books that have been labeled as the most subjected to censorship efforts in the last decade, the American Library Association