Florida Reproductive Rights Amendment on Track to Make Ballot

A ballot measure that would protect reproductive rights in Florida is on track to move forward, getting more than half of the required signatures needed to make the 2024 ballot.

As of last week, Floridians Protecting Reproductive Freedom, the group that is spearheading the effort to get an abortion rights amendment on the ballot, reported that they have collected over 600,000 signatures in the three months since this effort began. The amendment needs to collect close to 900,000 signatures from at least 28 congressional districts in order to make the ballot.

“Floridians are fighting back against the threat abortion bans pose to their freedom, and we are confident that will translate to success at the ballot box when voters are given the chance to vote on this critically needed amendment,” campaign director for Floridians Protecting Freedom Lauren Brenzel said in a statement.

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a six-week abortion ban into law. The ban, known as the “Heartbeat Protection Act” would restrict abortions after the first detectable signs of activity in the cardiac cells, which is usually detected around six-weeks of pregnancy.

In response, Floridians Protecting Reproductive Freedom launched a movement to get an abortion rights amendment on the 2024 ballot. The proposed measure would allow abortions in the state until the point of fetal viability.

“No law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider,” the amendment reads. “This amendment does not change the Legislature’s constitutional authority to require notification to a parent or guardian before a minor has an abortion.”

The state is currently upholding a 15-week abortion ban. The six-week ban will not take effect until the Supreme Court rules on the legality of the 15-week ban, which is being challenged by abortion providers. The court, however, declined to block the law while legal challenges against the ban continue to play out.



The court will hear arguments against the ban on September 8.