    Florida Judge Considers Contempt for Biden Over Release of Migrants

    The judge said the reported release may have violated an order he issued last Thursday.

    Aneeta Mathur-Ashton
    John Moore/Getty Images

    The reported release of an estimated 2,500 migrants at the southern border Friday by the Biden administration may have violated a temporary restraining order he issued, according to a federal judge in Florida.

    In a two-page order issued Monday, U.S. District Court Judge T. Kent Wetherell asked federal government lawyers why Department of Homeland Security officials should not be held in contempt over the release. 

    Wetherell said the reported release may have violated an order he issued last Thursday preventing the administration from enforcing a key aspect of the policies it planned to roll out after Title 42, a pandemic-era public health policy, that expired the same day. 

    He gave the Justice Department until 3 p.m. Monday to “show cause.”

    “The Court takes allegations of noncompliance with its orders very seriously, irrespective of the source of the allegations,” Wetherell said.

