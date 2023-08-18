Florida Election Offices Scrambling to Get People Signed Up for Mail-In Voting

County election offices in Florida are having a hard time telling all of their voters that they have to request mail-in ballots for the next election, even though they just did so in 2022.

Nearly 3 million Floridians voted by mail in 2022, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

Because of a new law signed by GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis, voters now have to sign up to receive the ballots every two years instead of four, and they were just reset this March, meaning Floridians will have to sign up again for the 2024 elections.

The Florida Orange County elections office is attempting to let voters know they have until 12 days before the elections to sign up — they have less than 24,000 voters signed up so far, compared to the 200,000 people who voted last year.

“I think what all election administrators are trying to avoid is having a situation where the voter shows up at the polling place or early voting site and starts yelling, ‘You always sent me a vote by mail ballot,’” Orange County elections supervisor Bill Cowles told the Sentinel.