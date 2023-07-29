Florida Education Workgroup Members Say They Did Not Support Saying Slavery Had Benefits

Three members of the group that created Florida’s new Black history teaching standards told NBC News a majority of the group opposed highly criticized sections in which slavery is said to have had benefits for slaves.

“Most of us did not want that language,” one member said.

NBC broke the news Friday that members of Florida’s African American History Standards workgroup told the organization that only two of the 13 group members–conservatives William Allen and Frances Presley Rice–had advocated to include discussion topics like violence committed by Black Americans and the skills slaves gained from slavery.

The workgroup was composed of educators and conservative activists, and saw their standards suggestions receive unanimous approval from the Florida Board of Education. Most of their identities have not been revealed.

Allen and Rice released a statement defending the curricular changes, saying that the standard relating to the benefits of slavery “is to show that some slaves developed highly specialized trades from which they benefited," and calling the claim "factual and well documented."

“Any attempt to reduce slaves to victims of oppression fails to recognize their strength, courage and resiliency during a difficult time in American history,” said Allen and Rice. “Florida students deserve to learn how slaves took advantage of whatever circumstances they were in to benefit themselves and the community of African descendants.”

The anonymous board members told NBC that Allen was "persuasive" and "knowledgeable" in arguing for the controversial inclusions. Two of the members claimed that they tabled controversial subjects and could not remember voting on them at a later point.

