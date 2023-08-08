Florida Department of Education Being Investigated in Bid-Rigging Case

Federal authorities are investigating allegations of bid-rigging in Florida involving Gov. Ron DeSantis' Department of Education, charter school lobbyists and district officials, regarding control of a school district in North Florida.
The Department of Education is being accused of having a multi-million dollar contract to hire consultants that would help the school district transition from the control of a private charter school operator back to the state's school board.
When bidding was open for consultancy companies to take on the project, the only one that responded to the bid was MGT Consulting, which is led by former GOP state representative Trey Traviesa.
Traviesa also has ties to DeSantis' former education commissioner Richard Corcoran. According to reporting from the Miami Herald and the Tampa Bay Times, a week before the school district's procurement was announced, Traviesa was meeting with top charter school lobbyists and Jefferson County officials. Neither Corcoran or the Florida Department of education provided comments.
At the time, members of the school board criticized the plan to hire consultants and the $4-million contract idea, since the total annual budget for the school district was only $8.5 million. Ultimately, the plan was dropped and no consultants were hired.
In June, federal authorities issued a subpoena requesting documents related to the multi-million dollar contract and communication records between district officials, charter school lobbyists, former top officials in DeSantis’ education department and MGT Consulting.
