Florida Democrats Launch Voter Registration Program to Reverse Party’s Precipitous Decline

Democrats in Florida lost their long-held voter registration advantage in 2021, a bruising reminder of how far the party has fallen in the Sunshine State.

Nikki Fried, the newly installed chair of the Florida Democratic Party, is looking to reverse that trend.

On Wednesday, Fried will launch a 17-county tour to tout the party’s new $1 million investment in voter registration for the remainder of 2023, looking to bolster the party’s electoral rolls and call out Republicans in the state. Fried and other Florida Democrats hope the focus will serve as a “call to action” for people in the state who are angry with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida resident and former President Donald Trump, both of whom are running for president in 2024.

“We have seen consistently for the last few election cycles that the Florida Democrats have farmed out our voter registration to third parties. And what we have seen as a result of that is an increase of non-party affiliateds and, quite honestly, a decrease in Democrats,” Fried told The Messenger. “So in order for us to see a new day for Democrats… we've got to organize differently. And voter registration is the pivotal moment of this reorg.”

The program is both an attempt to cut into Republican registration advantage and an acknowledgment that the state party has mismanaged its registration work in recent years.

Fried told The Messenger that her goal by the end of 2024 is to cut the Republican advantage by 35% – around 190,000 voters given Republicans currently hold a roughly 541,000 voter advantage.

The program will focus on a mix of counties that voted for former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden in 2020, including Broward, Miami-Dade, and Lee, among others. It will also include smaller counties like Gilchrist, a rural county where Trump won over 80% of the vote.

As recently as 2008, the same year then-Sen. Barack Obama won Florida on his way to the presidency, Democrats in the state enjoyed a nearly 700,000 voter registration advantage over Republicans. But as Florida began to tilt towards the right, Republicans started to close the voter registration gap. In 2021, Republicans surpassed Democrats, a watershed moment that cemented the state’s shift from a perennial presidential battleground to a near Republican stronghold.

The voter registration shift has tracked with loss after loss for Democrats. Obama went on to carry Florida again in 2012, but the state rejected Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016 in favor of Trump, who would increase his margin in the state four years later but lose the presidency. The Democrats in charge of Clinton’s 2016 campaign believed she could win the state and the former secretary of state spent considerable time in Florida in the closing months of the campaign. But four years later, Democrats all but admitted Florida wasn’t winnable for Biden.

Democrats on the state level have also been decimated, including in one-time Democratic strongholds in South Florida. Only Republicans have served as Florida governors this century, and in 2018, a year that was otherwise stellar for Democratic candidates, Florida Sen. Bill Nelson lost reelection to Republican challenger Rick Scott. Where Democrats once held double-digit House seats in Florida, they now only hold eight out of 28 seats. And Republicans in Florida control every major state executive office and both chambers of the state legislature.

“There's enough blame to be passed around. It's everything from the party apparatus, to our donors looking to other organizations to do the work on the ground,” said Fried. “It is disappointing to see where we are today and that a lot of this could have been prevented by a more aggressive approach to voter registration and year-round organizing.”

The fall of Democratic chances in Florida – along with Trump’s strength – has raised questions about how much Biden’s campaign will contest the state in 2024. While a May memo from Julie Chavez Rodriguez, Biden’s campaign manager, said Florida was a state where Democrats could “expand the map,” there is a recognition in Democratic circles that winning Florida, especially in the short term, would be remarkably difficult.

But Fried told The Messenger that she and the state party have received “significant commitments from both Biden campaign, as well as the DNC and national donors, to be in the trenches with us,” noting that Vice President Kamala Harris was recently in Florida and the party is “anticipating her coming back in the very near future.”

“They are going to be here and they're going to invest,” said the chairwoman.

As Republicans closed in on surpassing Democratic registration, top Florida Democrats admitted that the party’s focus on registration had been neglected and needed investment. But subsequent elections did little to remedy the problem: At the end of 2021, registered Republicans outnumbered registered Democrats by over 43,000 voters – a number that has grown to surpass 541,000 in 2023.

Democrats who have worked in Florida over the past cycles have worried about the voter registration disadvantage, but there is also an acknowledgment that taking back their advantage - even if that was possible - wouldn’t fix their problems.

“It’s one factor that Democrats need to improve in Florida in order to be more successful… it’s not the only thing that will we can improve on,” said a Democratic operative who has worked on Florida campaigns, who stressed the need to work on persuasion and increasing the number of absentee ballot returns by Democrats around elections.

But Steve Schale, Obama’s state director in 2008 and a longtime Florida operative, said the most significant mistake Democrats have made is that “partisan voter registration… has really only happened for about four months, every four years, built around a Presidential campaign.”

“The rest of it has been outsourced to outside groups for about a decade, and those results speak for themselves,” Schale said. “I do believe there is a real opportunity in 2024, with the Presidential – and with the choice amendment – for my friends at the party to build a real and permanent voter reg effort — and I sincerely hope they don’t let his opportunity go to waste.”