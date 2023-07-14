Florida AG Warns DOJ Against Opening Probe Into Migrant Flights

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody, R, has asked the Department of Justice to ignore California's request to open a criminal probe into Florida's shipping of migrants to Democrat-led cities.

"California’s letter requesting that the U.S. Department of Justice investigate Florida is a ridiculous political stunt," Moody wrote on Thursday in a letter to the DOJ. "Our voluntary immigration relocation program is lawful, and California’s request fails to identify any violation of federal law."

Last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, D, asked Attorney General Merrick Garland to begin a federal criminal investigation into dozens of migrants and asylum seekers from Texas being transported Martha's Vineyard, Mass., and Sacramento, Calif., on flights chartered by Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens as Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody speaks during a press conference at the Broward County Courthouse on August 18, 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Governor announced during the press conference that the state’s new Office of Election Crimes and Security has uncovered and are in the process of arresting 20 individuals across the state for voter fraud. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Moody's letter continued: "I thought California loved to tout its commitment to illegal immigrants, but now its governor does not want more immigrants in California, claiming that more of them could break his state—how ironic."

Newsom and his legal team say DeSantis is using migrants as "political props" and the Florida government is deceiving asylum seekers to take the flights with promises of jobs, education, and somewhere safety.

"It is unconscionable to use people as political props by persuading them to travel to another state based on false or deceptive representations," Newsom and his team wrote.

Moody has urged the DOJ to reject the investigation request because the migrants have traveled to these cities on a "voluntary basis" and says there is no legality to the claims against the Florida government.

"You have repeatedly stated that ‘political or other improper considerations must play no role in any investigative or prosecutorial decisions.’ Yet, the Democrat Governor and Attorney General of the State of California invite you to do exactly that in their letter," Moody wrote in her letter. "While I would urge you not to bail out California or engage in another political investigation or litigation, if you make the unconscionable and unfounded determination to do so, Florida stands ready to fight against DOJ’s overreach."