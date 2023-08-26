Flags Lowered at Capitol to Honor Americans Who Died During Afghanistan Withdrawal

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., commemorated service members who lost their lives during the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan by ordering the flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-mast Saturday.
"Two years ago today, we tragically lost 13 brave servicemen and women in Afghanistan," said McCarthy on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.
McCarthy called the 13 service members "American heroes," and shared their pictures and names.
Over 150 Afghans died along with the American service members when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the crowded Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, 2021, as people were rushing to leave the country before the Taliban took control.
President Joe Biden was widely criticized for how he handled America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.
