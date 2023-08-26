Flags Lowered at Capitol to Honor Americans Who Died During Afghanistan Withdrawal - The Messenger
Flags Lowered at Capitol to Honor Americans Who Died During Afghanistan Withdrawal

150 Afghans and 13 American service members died at the hands of a suicide bomber two years ago during America's withdrawal from Afghanistan

Published
Alec Dent
Afghan people climb atop a plane as they wait at the Kabul airport in Kabul on August 16, 2021, after a stunningly swift end to Afghanistan’s 20-year war, as thousands of people mobbed the city’s airport trying to flee the group’s feared hardline brand of Islamist rule. WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP via Getty Images

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., commemorated service members who lost their lives during the United States' withdrawal from Afghanistan by ordering the flags at the Capitol to be lowered to half-mast Saturday.

"Two years ago today, we tragically lost 13 brave servicemen and women in Afghanistan," said McCarthy on X, the platform previously known as Twitter.

McCarthy called the 13 service members "American heroes," and shared their pictures and names.

Over 150 Afghans died along with the American service members when a suicide bomber detonated a bomb at the crowded Hamid Karzai International Airport on August 26, 2021, as people were rushing to leave the country before the Taliban took control.

President Joe Biden was widely criticized for how he handled America's withdrawal from Afghanistan.

