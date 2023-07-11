First Pre-Trial Hearing for Trump and Nauta Briefly Delayed Over Defense Attorney’s Jan. 6 Conflict
Judge Cannon rescheduled the conference for July 18 in Fort Pierce, Fla
The first pre-trial hearing in the federal criminal case against Donald Trump and his personal valet Walt Nauta is now scheduled to take place on July 18 in Fort Pierce, Fla., according to a brief court order issued Tuesday
U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to postpone the hearing she had previously scheduled for this coming Friday after one of Nauta's defense lawyers explained he needed to be in Washington, D.C. on that day for a different client’s January 6 criminal trial.
At issue is an initial pre-trial conference where Cannon, the federal prosecutors and defense lawyers can start figuring out what's what in the handling of classified information central to the criminal charges in the case. The CIPA hearing, short for the Classified Information Protection Act, is expected to take place largely out of the public's view due to the sensitive nature of the underlying material.
Trump's 'Body Man' Asks to Delay Friday Hearing over Lawyer's Conflict with a Jan. 6 Trial
A Trump defense effort appears to falter ahead of Jan. 6 committee hearings
Trump Aide Walt Nauta Secures Delay in Arraignment to Hire South Florida Attorney
Trump Aide Walt Nauta Scheduled to Be Arraigned — Again — in Miami Thursday
Trump Co-Defendant Walt Nauta Finally Hires a South Florida Defense Lawyer Before Arraignment (Exclusive)
Trump and Nauta have both pleaded not guilty to the indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
The historic 37-count indictment against Trump alleges the ex-president mishandled documents with classified markings found scattered throughout Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach that also serves as a venue for members, guests and a variety of outside functions.
Nauta is charged with helping Trump illegally store the classified documents and covering it up.
Lawyers for both Trump and Nauta on Monday night filed a motion to Cannon seeking to postpone the entire criminal proceeding, noting "this extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy."
Cannon has scheduled an Aug. 14 start to the Trump trial, while Smith's team has requested the proceedings begin in mid-December.
