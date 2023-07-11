First Pre-Trial Hearing for Trump and Nauta Briefly Delayed Over Defense Attorney’s Jan. 6 Conflict - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

First Pre-Trial Hearing for Trump and Nauta Briefly Delayed Over Defense Attorney’s Jan. 6 Conflict

Judge Cannon rescheduled the conference for July 18 in Fort Pierce, Fla

Published |Updated
Darren Samuelsohn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The first pre-trial hearing in the federal criminal case against Donald Trump and his personal valet Walt Nauta is now scheduled to take place on July 18 in Fort Pierce, Fla., according to a brief court order issued Tuesday

U.S. District Court Judge Aileen Cannon agreed to postpone the hearing she had previously scheduled for this coming Friday after one of Nauta's defense lawyers explained he needed to be in Washington, D.C. on that day for a different client’s January 6 criminal trial.

At issue is an initial pre-trial conference where Cannon, the federal prosecutors and defense lawyers can start figuring out what's what in the handling of classified information central to the criminal charges in the case. The CIPA hearing, short for the Classified Information Protection Act, is expected to take place largely out of the public's view due to the sensitive nature of the underlying material.

Former US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., on June 13, 2023.
Former US President Donald Trump gestures after delivering remarks at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster in Bedminster, N.J., on June 13, 2023.ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

Trump and Nauta have both pleaded not guilty to the indictment brought by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

The historic 37-count indictment against Trump alleges the ex-president mishandled documents with classified markings found scattered throughout Mar-a-Lago, his home in Palm Beach that also serves as a venue for members, guests and a variety of outside functions.

Nauta is charged with helping Trump illegally store the classified documents and covering it up.

Lawyers for both Trump and Nauta on Monday night filed a motion to Cannon seeking to postpone the entire criminal proceeding, noting "this extraordinary case presents a serious challenge to both the fact and perception of our American democracy."

Cannon has scheduled an Aug. 14 start to the Trump trial, while Smith's team has requested the proceedings begin in mid-December.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.