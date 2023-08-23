First Mug Shots Emerge in Georgia Indictments

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released booking photos of former Trump attorney John Eastman and bail bondsman Scott Hall and former state GOP chair David Shafer shared his mug shot on social media after the three men surrendered for arrest in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Eastman, Hall and Shafer were joined by Cathy Latham in turning themselves in on Tuesday.

Shafer appeared to upload his booking photo as his new profile picture on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

The Fulton County Sherrif's office released the booking photos Tuesday night. Fulton County Sherriff's Office

Eastman, Hall, Shafer and Latham are charged alongside former President Donald Trump and several other co-defendants in a case concerning their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The indictment accuses the defendants of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise as a part of a "criminal organization." Co-defendants have been given until noon on Friday to surrender for arrest in Atlanta.

The former president is expected to surrender for arrest on Thursday. Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and a former attorney to Trump, is expected to surrender on Wednesday.