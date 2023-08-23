First Mug Shots Emerge in Georgia Indictments
Co-defendants have been given until noon on Friday to surrender for arrest in Atlanta
The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office released booking photos of former Trump attorney John Eastman and bail bondsman Scott Hall and former state GOP chair David Shafer shared his mug shot on social media after the three men surrendered for arrest in Atlanta on Tuesday.
Eastman, Hall and Shafer were joined by Cathy Latham in turning themselves in on Tuesday.
Shafer appeared to upload his booking photo as his new profile picture on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.
Eastman, Hall, Shafer and Latham are charged alongside former President Donald Trump and several other co-defendants in a case concerning their efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. The indictment accuses the defendants of engaging in a vast racketeering enterprise as a part of a "criminal organization." Co-defendants have been given until noon on Friday to surrender for arrest in Atlanta.
The former president is expected to surrender for arrest on Thursday. Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York and a former attorney to Trump, is expected to surrender on Wednesday.
- Trump Co-Defendants Cathy Latham, David Shafer Surrender at Georgia Jail
- Donald Trump Seen in Mug Shot for First Time Ever
- Trump Battled to Get Out of Georgia Mug Shot: Report
- Georgia Mug Shots Spur Others to Pepper Social Media With Their Own Spoofs
- Georgia Judge Sets $100,000 Bond for Trump Lawyer John Eastman
- Ex-Georgia GOP Chair Says Trump’s Attorneys Directed False Electors Scheme in His State
- No Labels to Host Nominating Convention in Dallas in April, Joe Lieberman SayPolitics
- Biden Speaks to DeSantis, Approves Emergency Declaration for FloridaPolitics
- Trump, Co-Defendants to Be Arraigned in Georgia on Sept. 6Politics
- Neil deGrasse Tyson Blasts Government on UFOs RumorsEntertainment
- Virginia Gov. Youngkin Pushing for 15-Week Abortion Ban: ReportPolitics
- Trump Lead Slips Following Debate Skip: PollPolitics
- Ramaswamy Outlines Foreign Policy Vision He Says Is Influenced by Presidents Nixon and MonroePolitics
- GOP Activist Alex Talcott Stabbed to Death in New HampshirePolitics
- Tucker Carlson Tells Crowd US Leadership Hates Russia, Hungary Because They Are ‘Christian’ CountriesPolitics
- Biden in Op-Ed on Martin Luther King: ‘We Must Keep Marching’Politics
- Rep. Ayanna Pressley Hits Back at Ramaswamy Over KKK Comments: ‘Deeply Offensive’Politics
- Biden, Harris Advisers Annoyed by Newsom, DeSantis Debate Plans: ReportPolitics