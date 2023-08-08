First GOP Candidate Enters the Wisconsin Senate Race Against Tammy Baldwin - The Messenger
Rejani Raveendran is a 40-year-old student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans

Mariana Labbate
Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wis.) speaks at a bill enrollment ceremony for the Respect For Marriage Act at the U.S. Capitol Building on December 08, 2022 in Washington, DC.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

A GOP candidate is set to announce her bid for Senate in Wisconsin on Tuesday — Rejani Raveendran will run against Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who had no major opponents until now.

Raveendran, who will announce her candidacy on Tuesday night, according to the Associated Press, is a 40-year-old student and chair of the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point College Republicans. She is getting her bachelor's in political science and a certificate in international relations.

The GOP candidate immigrated from India in 2011, became a U.S. citizen in 2015 and moved to Wisconsin in 2017.

Before Raveendran's announcement, Baldwin was running with no GOP rivals — especially after two major recruits, Republican Representatives Tom Tiffany and Mike Gallagher, announced they would not join race.

Raveendran, who supported Trump in the past and has said she will do so again in 2024, says in her campaign materials she will "bring the perspective of regular people and regular moms to Washington,” and “fight against the woke agenda and preserve the innocence of our children.”

