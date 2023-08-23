Final Suspects in Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Go on Trial
The last three men accused of participating in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had their trial start Wednesday
Three men accused of a failed plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had their trial start Wednesday, according to a report.
Reuters reported that the suspects — Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null — have been charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, which could bring them up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Affiliated with a right-wing militia in Michigan, the group of men saw the kidnapping plot as a “citizen’s arrest” of Whitmer, whom they accused of government overreach in her COVID-19 pandemic response. They also believed the 2020 presidential election in Michigan was stolen from former President Donald Trump.
The men were caught due to the FBI’s use of two undercover agents and three informants who attended meetings with the group.
The other 11 alleged co-conspirators have all been tried already, and all but two have either pleaded guilty or been convicted. Those two were acquitted. Two of the leaders of the group were found guilty and sentenced to 16 years and 19 years in prison, respectively.
- Final Trial for Michigan Gov. Whitmer Kidnapping Plot Set to Begin
- Two Men Convicted in Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer Appeal Charges
- Man Linked to Plot to Kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer Plans To Change Plea From Not Guilty, Records Show
- ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors
- Body of Kidnapped Toddler Wynter Smith Found in Michigan
- Michigan Lawyer Who Backed Trump 2020 Claims Charged in Voting Machine Plot
- White House Press Secretary Thrown for a Loop When Reporter Asks if Biden Wants to ‘Limit Americans to Two Beers a Week’Politics
- Trump’s Election Interference Trial Will Start During the Heart of Campaign Season. How Much Does that Matter?Politics
- White House and Allies Ready Defensive Playbook For GOP Push to Impeach BidenPolitics
- Ohio Abortion Rights Amendment Supporters File Suit to Challenge ‘Deceptive’ Edits to LanguagePolitics
- Trump’s Appeal Strategy, Risky Rhetoric, Trial Timing Conflicts: 5 Takeaways From an Important Court Hearing in DCPolitics
- Alyssa Farah Griffin Hits Ramaswamy Over Haley Comments: ‘This is a Dog Whistle’Politics
- ‘No Reason’ For Government Shutdown This Fall, White House SaysPolitics
- Prosecutors Turned Over 12.8 Million Discovery Documents in Trump Jan. 6 Case: ReportPolitics
- Ramaswamy Fires At Nikki Haley On Campaign Website: ‘Keep Lying, Nimarata Randhawa’Politics
- DOJ Investigating Jacksonville Shooting as Hate CrimePolitics
- Michigan Gov. Whitmer to Call on State Lawmakers to ‘Codify’ Obamacare Into LawPolitics
- Biden Attending 9/11 Memorial on Anniversary in Alaska, Traveling to Vietnam Day BeforePolitics