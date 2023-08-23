Final Suspects in Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Go on Trial - The Messenger
Politics.
Final Suspects in Michigan Governor Kidnapping Plot Go on Trial

The last three men accused of participating in a plot to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had their trial start Wednesday

Alec Dent
Three men accused of a failed plot to kidnap Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer had their trial start Wednesday, according to a report.

Reuters reported that the suspects — Eric Molitor, William Null and Michael Null — have been charged with providing material support for terrorist acts and possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony, which could bring them up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Affiliated with a right-wing militia in Michigan, the group of men saw the kidnapping plot as a “citizen’s arrest” of Whitmer, whom they accused of government overreach in her COVID-19 pandemic response. They also believed the 2020 presidential election in Michigan was stolen from former President Donald Trump.

A trial for Eric Molitor, William Null, Michael Null, who are accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, is scheduled to begin this week.
The men were caught due to the FBI’s use of two undercover agents and three informants who attended meetings with the group.

The other 11 alleged co-conspirators have all been tried already, and all but two have either pleaded guilty or been convicted. Those two were acquitted. Two of the leaders of the group were found guilty and sentenced to 16 years and 19 years in prison, respectively.

