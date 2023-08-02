Filing Aims to Resume Ethics Proceedings Against Jeffrey Clark

The D.C. Bar’s Office of Disciplinary Counsel received a new filing Wednesday asking a federal judge to resume proceedings against Jeffrey Clark, an ally of former president Donald Trump who is one of the six unnamed co-conspirators in the four-count indictment filed against Trump yesterday, according to a document reviewed by a local courts reporter.

Prosecutors in the indictment allege that Clark “attempted to use the Justice Department to open sham election crime investigations and influence state legislatures with knowingly false claims of election fraud.”

In December 2020, Clark wrote a letter he wanted the Justice Department to send to state officials in Georgia, urging them to evaluate supposed voter “irregularities.” Justice Department officials refused to send the letter.

The D.C. Bar ethics complaint, whose proceedings Clark has made efforts to delay so far, also concerns his conduct related to the aftermath of the 2020 election. While head of the former president’s civil division, the ethics complaint alleges Clark engaged in dishonest conduct and attempted to “seriously interfere with the administration of justice” while supporting Trump’s effort to hold onto power following the 2020 election.

Clark could face suspension or disbarment if sanctioned.