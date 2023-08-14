FEMA Administrator Says No Biden Visit to Maui Scheduled, Wants to ‘Keep Focus’ on Rescue Efforts - The Messenger
Deanne Criswell described a 'long-term recovery effort' and said there's no estimate on when the total number of deaths would be known

Zachary Leeman
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said she wants to "keep focus" on the rescue efforts stemming from the deadly Maui wildfires when asked about the possibility of a visit from President Joe Biden.

Criswell joined the White House press briefing on Monday to provide an update on the recovery efforts in Hawaii, where more than 90 people have died from fires.

Asked by a reporter if the president could visit the island without interfering in federal rescue operations, Criswell pushed the focus away from such a visit.

"Right now our focus is on making sure that we are doing everything we can to account for everybody who has been unaccounted for and the president has given me the space to make sure I'm bringing in all the federal personnel and resources to do that and we will continue to do that," she said. "Right now we want to make sure that they have all of the resources and the space that they need."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre introduces Federal Emergency Management Agency Administrator Deanne Criswell during the daily news briefing at the White House on August 14, 2023 in Washington, DC.Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Asked if there was a visit "scheduled," Criswell again highlighted rescue efforts, which include military searchers and rescue teams and dogs.

"We just want to make sure that we are working to help this community identify everybody that is missing and we need to stay focused on that right now," Criswell said.

The FEMA administrator did not give an estimate on when the total number of deaths would be known, explaining hot temperatures and partially destroyed structures are slowing down efforts.

Criswell said FEMA is currently working to move displaced residents from shelters to hotels. The organization will also be offering "critical needs assistance," which will be an initial $700 for residents to pay for essentials.

Residents can apply for FEMA assistance at their disaster relief website.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off Monday's press briefing by describing the president as being in constant contact with officials on the ground. She said Biden has employed a "whole-of-government approach" to the disaster.

This follows the president receiving backlash for telling reporters "no comment" over the weekend when asked about the disaster.

Criswell said she's been in "continuous communication" with the president.

"Nothing can prepare you for what I saw during my time here," she said. "I've been in continuous communication with the president since these fires started."

According to Criswell, there are more than 300 members of FEMA on the ground. Biden last week approved federal assets to Hawaii to help in recovery efforts.

