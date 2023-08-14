FEMA Administrator Says No Biden Visit to Maui Scheduled, Wants to ‘Keep Focus’ on Rescue Efforts
Deanne Criswell described a 'long-term recovery effort' and said there's no estimate on when the total number of deaths would be known
FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell said she wants to "keep focus" on the rescue efforts stemming from the deadly Maui wildfires when asked about the possibility of a visit from President Joe Biden.
Criswell joined the White House press briefing on Monday to provide an update on the recovery efforts in Hawaii, where more than 90 people have died from fires.
Asked by a reporter if the president could visit the island without interfering in federal rescue operations, Criswell pushed the focus away from such a visit.
"Right now our focus is on making sure that we are doing everything we can to account for everybody who has been unaccounted for and the president has given me the space to make sure I'm bringing in all the federal personnel and resources to do that and we will continue to do that," she said. "Right now we want to make sure that they have all of the resources and the space that they need."
- White House ‘Having Active Conversations’ About Biden Visiting Hawaii After Wildfires
- WH Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre Cancels Appearance on ‘The View’ After Learning the Show Employs Members of the Writers Guild of America
- Biden Would Not Pardon Hunter, White House Says
- White House: GOP Keeps ‘Turning Up Documents and Witnesses’ That Prove Joe Biden ‘Did Nothing Wrong’
- Reporter Accuses White House of Taking Down Heated Exchange With Jean Pierre: ‘I’m the Little Guy’
- White House: Biden ‘Doing Just Fine’ After Root Canal
Asked if there was a visit "scheduled," Criswell again highlighted rescue efforts, which include military searchers and rescue teams and dogs.
"We just want to make sure that we are working to help this community identify everybody that is missing and we need to stay focused on that right now," Criswell said.
The FEMA administrator did not give an estimate on when the total number of deaths would be known, explaining hot temperatures and partially destroyed structures are slowing down efforts.
Criswell said FEMA is currently working to move displaced residents from shelters to hotels. The organization will also be offering "critical needs assistance," which will be an initial $700 for residents to pay for essentials.
Residents can apply for FEMA assistance at their disaster relief website.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre kicked off Monday's press briefing by describing the president as being in constant contact with officials on the ground. She said Biden has employed a "whole-of-government approach" to the disaster.
This follows the president receiving backlash for telling reporters "no comment" over the weekend when asked about the disaster.
Criswell said she's been in "continuous communication" with the president.
"Nothing can prepare you for what I saw during my time here," she said. "I've been in continuous communication with the president since these fires started."
According to Criswell, there are more than 300 members of FEMA on the ground. Biden last week approved federal assets to Hawaii to help in recovery efforts.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Air Force Veteran to Challenge Embattled New York Rep George Santos in GOP PrimaryPolitics
- Trump Lawyer Alina Habba Says They Have ‘Inside Information’ on Georgia IndictmentPolitics
- RFK Jr. Tells Tucker Carlson Denial of Secret Service Protection May Be Attempt to Financially ‘Bleed Him’ DryPolitics
- As Biden Stays Silent, Some Democrats Argue It’s Time To Call Out Trump’s Legal WoesPolitics
- Michigan Attorney General and 19 Others Sign Amicus Brief in Trans Youth CasesPolitics
- ‘Magic Mushroom’ Dishes Selling Out in China Thanks to Treasury Secretary YellenPolitics
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- North Carolina Votes To Recognize No Labels as Political PartyPolitics
- Former Trump Adviser Criticizes Jews for Boarding Trains During HolocaustPolitics
- Federal Judges Ask Alabama Lawmakers if They Ignored Court Order to Create Second Majority-Black DistrictPolitics
- Christie Calls Fani Willis’ Trump Indictment ‘Unnecessary,’ ‘Probably an Ego Decision’Politics
- Federal Judge Tosses Suit Against Biden Student Loan Plan for Long-Term BorrowersPolitics