Fellow Democrat Cuts off Feinstein During Vote, Tells Her to ‘Just Say Aye’

A fellow Democrat cut off Sen. Dianne Feinstein during a vote on Thursday, telling her to "just say aye" as she attempted to explain her vote.

After Feinstein, 90, began to read from a prepared speech, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington cut her off.

"Just say 'aye'," she advised Feinstein, who continued reading until Murray instructed her gently to "just say 'aye.'"

The aging Senate has been on stark display this week. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, also had a mishap while in front of the microphones. He froze mid-speech and had to be escorted away.

Feinstein is the oldest living senator. Many have called for her to step down, though Feinstein has refused to leave her position until the official end of her term in 2025. She has, of late, suffered from various health complications including a bout of Shingles which caused partial paralysis.