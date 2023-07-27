Fellow Democrat Cuts off Feinstein During Vote, Tells Her to ‘Just Say Aye’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Politics.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Fellow Democrat Cuts off Feinstein During Vote, Tells Her to ‘Just Say Aye’

Feinstein was voting on the defense appropriations bill

Published |Updated
Mariana Labbate
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
U.S. Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) listens during a confirmation hearing for Michael Casey and U.S. Air Force Lieutenant General Timothy Haugh before the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence at Hart Senate Office Building on July 12, 2023 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.Alex Wong/Getty Images

A fellow Democrat cut off Sen. Dianne Feinstein during a vote on Thursday, telling her to "just say aye" as she attempted to explain her vote.

After Feinstein, 90, began to read from a prepared speech, Sen. Patty Murray of Washington cut her off.

"Just say 'aye'," she advised Feinstein, who continued reading until Murray instructed her gently to "just say 'aye.'"

Read More

The aging Senate has been on stark display this week. On Wednesday, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, 81, also had a mishap while in front of the microphones. He froze mid-speech and had to be escorted away.

Feinstein is the oldest living senator. Many have called for her to step down, though Feinstein has refused to leave her position until the official end of her term in 2025. She has, of late, suffered from various health complications including a bout of Shingles which caused partial paralysis.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Politics.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.