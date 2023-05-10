The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Feinstein Misses First Senate Vote, Day After Returning to D.C.

    The ailing 89-year-old Democratic senator from California has faced calls from within her own party to resign.

    Carlo Versano
    CSPAN

    California senior senator Dianne Feinstein, who has been absent from Congress for more than three months as she recovered from a case of shingles, returned to Washington Wednesday but missed her first floor vote on Thursday, CNN reported.

    Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, when asked on Wednesday by Capitol Hill reporters when he believed the 89-year-old Feinstein would return to the upper chamber, said: “She’s back here in Washington and she’s raring to go to help the people in California."

