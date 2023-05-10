Feinstein Misses First Senate Vote, Day After Returning to D.C.

California senior senator Dianne Feinstein, who has been absent from Congress for more than three months as she recovered from a case of shingles, returned to Washington Wednesday but missed her first floor vote on Thursday, CNN reported.

Sen. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, when asked on Wednesday by Capitol Hill reporters when he believed the 89-year-old Feinstein would return to the upper chamber, said: “She’s back here in Washington and she’s raring to go to help the people in California."