Feinstein Helps Advance Biden Nominees in Senate Judiciary Committee Return

Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., returned to the Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday after a three-month absence, breaking the logjam on several of President Joe Biden's judicial nominees.

Feinstein's vote was pivotal for three of the six nominees the panel sent to the full Senate for consideration on a party-line vote.

The California Democrat showed up late to Thursday's committee, missing the first three votes. Her votes were cast by proxy before switching them to in-person once she arrived.

But even with Feinstein's return, the committee did not vote on Michael Delaney, a controversial nominee for a New Hampshire seat on the circuit court.

Feinstein has been absent from Washington since February due to a shingles diagnosis. She returned to the Senate on Wednesday, issuing a statement saying she has not fully recovered from the virus and that "doctors have advised me to work a lighter schedule."

After her absence began holding up the Senate Judiciary Committee’s work, she began facing calls to either return to Washington or retire.

Feinstein announced her intention to step down at the end of her term in 2025, setting off what is expected to be a contentious race for her seat, with Democrats Katie Porter, Adam Schiff and Barbara Lee already announcing their bids.